UFC Fight Night 128 results: Kevin Lee dominates Edson Barboza in Atlantic City

Lee dominated Barboza throughout the fight except for a third-round spinning head kick that landed for Barboza. Lee, in the end earned a fifth-round TKO at the 2:18 mark after the cageside doctor waved off the fight due to a big cut over Barboza's right eye.

The Motown Phenom got back on track after an interim title fight loss to Tony Ferguson this past October. While, Barboza lost for the second straight time for the first time in his career.

In the co-main event, Frankie Edgar bounced back from the first knockout loss of his career with a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson in a featherweight bout by earning trio of 30-27 scores.

The pair who were on the back of defeats to Brian Ortega were involved in a rematch from three years ago in UFC Fight Night 57 where Edgar stopped Swanson via a submission in the fifth round.

A lightweight bout opened the main card in which Jim Miller stopped Dan Hooker after he connected a wicked knee at the third minute of the first round.

Dan Hooker knee SMASH. That’s now 10 first-round finishes. pic.twitter.com/896j7c6zMd — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 22, 2018

Next up, Aljamain Sterling met an undefeated Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout. Sterling ended Johns' streak as he took a unanimous decision with a trio of 30-27 scores.

Later, David Branch caused an upset as he stopped Thiago Santos halfway through the first round of a middleweight scrap with a massive right hand to the jaw and followed it with a few strikes on the ground.

Quick work for David Branch tonight pic.twitter.com/vDEuImMoc1 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Justin Willis also took a unanimous decision against a tough Chase Sherman in a heavyweight bout with trio of 29-28 scores.

Earlier in the prelims, Ryan LaFlare outworked Alex Garcia for decision with a trio of 30-27 scores in the welterweight bout. While, Corey Anderson and Tony Martin also took unanimous decisions against Patrick Cummins and Keita Nakamura respectively.

There were two more bouts on the preliminary card and they ended in stoppages as Siyar Bahadurzada defeated Luan Chagas via knock out, while Ricky Simon defeated Merab Dvalishvili by a technical knock out.

Siyar Bahadurzada with a crippling body shot KO. pic.twitter.com/3JzE9915Be — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 22, 2018

Check out the final results of UFC Atlantic City:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Kevin Lee defeated Edson Barboza by TKO (doctor's stoppage) - Round 5, 2:18

2. Featherweight bout: Frankie Edgar defeated Cub Swanson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Heavyweight bout: Justin Willis defeated Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Middleweight bout: David Branch defeated Thiago Santos by KO (punches) - Round 1, 2:30

5. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling defeated Brett Johns by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller defeated Dan Hooker by KO (knee) - Round 1, 3:00

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Ryan LaFlare defeated Alex Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon defeated Merab Dvalishvili by TKO - Round 3, 5:00

3. Welterweight bout: Siyar Bahadurzada defeated Luan Chagas by knockout (body kick, punch) - Round 2, 2:40

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson defeated Patrick Cummins by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

5. Welterweight bout: Tony Martin defeated Keita Nakamura by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27