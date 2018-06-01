UFC Fight Night 131: Rivera vs. Moares fight card and TV schedule

Top 10 bantamweight bout between Marlon Moraes and Jimmie Rivera is set to headline UFC Utica, while the undefeated Gregor Gillespie will meet Vinc Pichel in a lightweight bout which takes the co-main event slot.

Rivera and Moares have heated up this fight on social media and we should expect some bad blood in the Octagon when the pair meet. Rivera heads into this fight undefeated in the UFC with his most recent outing a decision win over Thomas Almeida. Moares, meanwhile, is on two-fight win streak and is fresh of a knock out win over Aljamain Sterling.

LIGHTING 'EM UP HERE IN BUFFALO❗️



The Upstate kid @Gregor_The_Gift returns to his turf at #UFCUtica. pic.twitter.com/wPe6jrcHxL — UFC (@ufc) May 30, 2018

In the co-headliner Gillespie heads into the bout unbeaten, while Pichel has just one loss to his name which came in December 2012 when he was knocked out by Rustam Khabilov at TUF 16. The two were involved earlier this year in UFC on Fox 27, where Gillespie TKO'ed Jordan Rinaldi and Pichel got the decision over Joaquim Silva.

Despite the card being a little light on star power, it could do surprisingly well with likes of Sam Alvey, Walt Harris, Sijara Eubanks and Belal Muhammed in action.

When and where is UFC Utica?

The event is on Friday (June 1) at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. Due to time difference the event will be shown in India on Saturday (June 2) morning.

How to watch UFC Utica in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live from 7.30 AM IST on Saturday (June 2), while the preliminary card action which starts from 4 AM IST can be streamed via Fight Pass.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC Utica.

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Bantamweight bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes

2. Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie vs. Vinc Pichel

3. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz

4. Welterweight bout: Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders

5. Featherweight bout: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Sam Alvey

Preliminary card (Fight Pass)

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy

2. Lightweight bout: Nik Lentz vs. David Teymur

3. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Chance Rencountre

4. Lightweight bout: Desmond Green vs. Gleison Tibau

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel

6. Bantamweight bout: Johnny Eduardo vs. Nathaniel Wood

7. Flyweight bout: Jarred Brooks vs. Jose Torres