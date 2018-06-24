UFC Fight Night 132 results: Edwards outworks veteran 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Singapore

In the welterweight main event of UFC Singapore, Edwards got his wish to meet the veteran Cowboy and countered all his strikes to pick up a trio of 48-47 scores for the win. That defeat meant Cerrone returned to the loss column after snapping a three-fight skid in a previous appearance against Yancy Medeiros.

Meanwhile, Edwards who got his sixth straight UFC win and his highest profile victory to date called out Jorge Masvidal for his next bout.

In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux survived being dropped and nearly choked out, but he still found a way to beat Tyson Pedro in the first round via submission.

After a rough start, Saint Preux responded with his grappling, locking up a kimura grip from the top position and turning it into a straight armbar to force the tap from Pedro at the 2:54 mark of Round 1.The win was Saint Preux's first since a submission loss to Ilir Latifi in February, while, Pedro has now dropped two of his last three fights.

Pedro wobbles OSP but he REFUSES to quit! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/4j7Sgv53HE — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2018

In the main card opener, the hard-hitting Li Jingliang did his best to put Daichi Abe away in all the three rounds, but had to settle for a unanimous-decision victory instead in a welterweight bout.

Next up, Jessica Eye earned a unanimous decision after a myraid of strikes was too much for Jessie-Rose Clark to handle in a women's flyweight bout.

Earlier on the nine-bout preliminary card, there were six stoppages and three decision wins. Ulka Sasaki and Jake Matthews earned submission wins, while Petr Yan, Song Yadong, Shane Young and Song Kenan won via knock outs.

ROLL THE CREDITS!



Yadong UNLEASHES one of the most lethal elbows ever seen. #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/HHYKBIKokg — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2018

Here are the final results of UFC Singapore:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux defeated Tyson Pedro by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 2:54

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye defeated Jessica-Rose Clark by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang defeated Daichi Abe by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan defeated Teruto Ishihara by KO (punches) - Round 1, 3:28

2. Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong defeated Felipe Arantes by knockout (elbow) - Round 2, 4:59

3. Featherweight bout: Shane Young defeated Rolando Dy by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 4:40

4. Welterweight bout: Song Kenan defeated Hector Aldana by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:45

5. Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews defeated Shinsho Anzai by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 3:44

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan defeated Vivia Pereira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27

7. Welterweight bout: Matt Schnell defeated Naoki Inoue by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

8. Flyweight bout: Ulka Sasaki defeated Jenel Lausa by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:04

9. Women's Flyweight bout: Ji Yeon Kim defeated Melinda Fabian by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)