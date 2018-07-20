UFC Fight Night 134: Shogun vs. Smith fight card and TV schedule

The main event and co-main event both feature light heavyweight match-ups consisting of three top-10 contenders with the long-awaited return of eighth-ranked former champion Mauricio Rua headling the event.

Shogun, who has been sidelined since March 2017 will take on Anthony Smithis. The Brazilian is on a three-fight winning streak, but hasn't fought outside of his home country since December 2013.

Meanwhile, Smith is coming off his light heavyweight debut just last month when he stopped former champ Rashad Evans with a nasty knee only 53 seconds into the fight.

The co-headliner features Glover Teixeira and Corey Anderson. Teixeira is fresh off another crushing knockout of Misha Cirkunov back in December, and Anderson is back of a decision win over Patrick Cummins in April. Both men are in the top 10, and are looking to inch closer to a title shot.

Also on the main card is a great mix of veterans and newcomers across four divisions, including Stefan Struve, Marcin Tybura, Abu Azaitar and David Zawada.

Here is all you need to know about the event:

When and Where is UFC Fight Night 134 happening?

The event takes place at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday (July 22).

How to watch UFC Hamburg in India?

Sony SIX will show the main card in India on Sunday (July 22) from 11.30 PM IST, while the preliminary card can be streamed via Fight Pass from 8 PM IST.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC Hamburg:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Mauricio "Shogun" Rua vs. Anthony Smith

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson

3. Middleweight bout: Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar

4. Heavyweight bout: Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura

5. Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese vs. Nasrat Haqparast

6. Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts vs. David Zawada

DANNY ROBERTS❗️ Send us your reaction to THIS monstrous DanHotChocolate KO. ⤵️ #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/9grKkSonBP — Combat Sports Nation (@cmbtsprtsnation) July 18, 2018

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic

2. Welterweight bout: Emil Meek vs. Bartosz Fabinski

3. Featherweight bout: Nad Narimani vs. Khalid Taha

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Bantamweight bout: Manny Bermudez vs. Davey Grant

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic

7. Bantamweight bout: Damian Stasiak vs. Pingyuan Liu