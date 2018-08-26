UFC Fight Night 135 results: Gaethje finishes Vick in a flash as Barberena retires Ellenberger

Gaethje finished Vick with just a single punch to earn a first round knockout at the 1:27. With the win, Gaethje stops a two-fight skid and Vick was snapped of a four-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of UFC Lincoln, Michael Johnson got his first win at featherweight by split decision in a close fight against Andre Fili with a pair of 29-28 scores, while Fili got a score of 30-27.

In the main card opener, Eryk Anders faced a stiff challenge from Tim Williams, but landed a highlight-reel kick to earn a knock out win late in the fight. Anders stopped Williams with a kick to the face with 18 seconds left in the fight.

Next up, Unbeaten Deiveson Figueiredo earned a stoppage win against John Moraga via a second-round TKO at 3:08. While, Bryan Barberena stopped Jake Ellenberger in the first round with a TKO at the 2:26 mark. Barberena got back in the win column, but Ellenberger announced his retirement after the loss.

Later in a back-and-forth battle that could've gone either way, Cortney Casey earned a split decision win against Angela Hill with 30-27 and 29-28 scores.

Earlier in the preliminary card, there were five stoppage wins of the seven bouts with Andrew Sanchez and Drew Dober picking up decision wins, while James Krause, Cory Sandhagen, Mickey Gall, Joanne Calderwood and Rani Yahya earned stoppage wins.

Check out the final results of UFC Lincoln:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje defeated James Vick by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 1:27

2. Featherweight bout: Michael Johnson defeated Andre Fili by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Cortney Casey defeated Angela Hill by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena defeated Jake Ellenberger by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:26

5. Flyweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo defeated John Moraga by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 3:08

6. Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders defeated Tim Williams by knockout (head kick) - Round 3, 4:42

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: James Krause defeated Warlley Alves by knockout (knee, punches) - Round 2, 2:28

2. Bantamweight bout: Cory Sandhagen defeated Iuri Alcantara by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 1:01

3. Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez defeated Markus Perez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Mickey Gall defeated George Sullivan by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:09

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood defeated Kalindra Faria by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 4:57

6. Lightweight bout: Drew Dober defeated Jon Tuck by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

7. Bantamweight bout: Rani Yahya defeated Luke Sanders by submission (heel hook) - Round 1, 1:31