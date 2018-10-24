UFC Fight Night 138: Volkan vs. Smith fight card, preview and TV schedule

In the main event of UFC Moncton, two top-ranked light heavyweight contenders will try to inch closer to a title shot when division's second ranked Volkan Oezdemir meets ninth ranked Anthony Smith.

Oezdemir has lost once in his four-fight stint in the UFC and the loss came earlier this year in the Light Heavyweight title bout against Daniel Cormier. Smith, on the other hand, is on a two-fight winning streak with six of his last fights ending in knock outs.

Of the six finishes, five of them were in favour of Smith, whose most recent outing was a first round KO of Mauricia Rua at Fight Night Hamburg in July this year.

Building a reputation as a FINISHER!@LionheartSmith rolls into #UFCMoncton looking to continue to build his résumé. pic.twitter.com/UQA79PKuFv — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2018

Oezdemir, meanwhile, suffered a second round TKO loss to Cormier, but prior to that he had two stoppage wins. So, this fight in Moncton could end in a KO as well.

Meanwhile, the co-main event had a late change as Zubaira Tukhugov, who was originally scheduled to face Artem Lobov was removed from the card due to his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight melee. Hence, Michael Johnson took that slot to face Lobov in a featherweight bout.

Lobov's last fight was in 2017, when lost via decision against Andre Fili and lost to Cub Swanson before that. So, the Russian Hammer will be looking to get back on the win column.

Johnson, meanwhile, is fresh from a split decision win over Fili at Fight Night: Gaethje vs. Vick which took place in August. Like, Lobov, The Menace will look to improve his record as it currently stands at 10-9 in the promotion.

Also on the main card, Misha Cirkunov battles Patrick Cummins in light heavyweight bout, Andre Soukhamthath meets Jonathan Martinez in bantamweight bout, light hevyweights Gian Villante and Ed Herman will be in action. Finally, Alex Garcia will take on Court McGee in a welterweight bout.

Saturday, @UFC action is back LIVE from #UFCMoncton and it all starts on FIGHT PASS!



Don't miss @StevenRayMMA vs @JessinAyari to start the night off! pic.twitter.com/nYxBPNWenU — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 22, 2018

Earlier in the prelims, Indo-Canadian Arjan Singh Bullar will be in heavyweight action against Marcelo Golm. Plus, we will also see the likes of Nordine Taleb, Nasrat Haqparast and Calvin Kattar in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Mocton:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 138 happening?

The event takes place at Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick on Saturday (October 27). Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (October 28) morning in India.

How to watch UFC Moncton in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live in India on Sunday (October 28) from 7.30 AM IST, while the preliminary card can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass earlier in the day from 4 AM IST.

The main card can also be streamed using Sony LIV.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC Mocton:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

2. Featherweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

4. Bantamweight bout: Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

6. Welterweight bout: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland

2. Lightweight bout: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

3. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Chris Fishgold

4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo

5. Lightweight bout: Te'Jovan Edwards vs. Don Madge

6. Heavyweight bout: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

7. Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari