UFC Fight Night 140 results: Ponzinibbio drops Magny in Argentina

Santiago Ponzinibbio stops Neil Magny in UFC Argentina (Image Courtesy: Youtube)
Santiago Ponzinibbio stops Neil Magny in UFC Argentina (Image Courtesy: Youtube)

Buenos Aires, November 18: Santiago Ponzinibbio knocks out Neil Magny in the main event of UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio at the Parque Roca Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday (November 17).

UFC hosted their first-ever event in Argentina and hometown's Ponzinibbio ended it in devstating fashion as he dropped Magny multiple times in the welterweight bout and finally earned the finish he was looking for in the fourth round.

Despite being dropped, Magny tried valiantly to stay on his feet. Ponzinibbio eyed for the finish, and connected a brutal right hand to send Magny face-first into the canvas at the 2:36 mark of the frame.

The win was Ponzinibbio's seventh straight in the UFC. While, Magny was snapped off his two-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, Ricardo Lamas bloodied Darren Elkins and earned a TKO in the final minute of the featherweight bout. Elkins' vision became poor as blood pooled his eyes and Ramos took advantage to strike him until referee Keith Peterson stopped the fight with just 51 seconds left in the final round.

Earlier in the main card opener, Cynthia Calvillo returned to the win column with a first-round submission of Poliana Botelho. While, Argentina's Guido Cannetti thrilled his home fans with a great first round, but Ecuador's Marlon Vera silenced them in the second with a RNC.

UFC newcomer, Ian Heinisch, who stepped in on short notice against Cezar Ferreira, outworked the promotion's veteran to earn a decision win with a pair of 29-28 and a 30-27 scores.

Later, UFC debutant Johnny Walker made quite an impression by using a devastating clinch attack to finish Khalil Rountree in the first round of a light heavyweight bout.

Earlier in the preliminary card, there were stoppage wins for Michel Prazeres and Alexandre Pantoja, while Austin Arnett, Laureano Staropoli, Jesus Pinedo and Nad Narimani took decision wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Argentina:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio defeated Neil Magny by KO (punch) - Round 4, 2:36

2. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas defeated Darren Elkins by TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 4:09

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker defeated Khalil Rountree by knockout (strikes) - Round 1, 1:57

4. Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch defeated Cezar Ferreira by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera defeated Guido Cannetti by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 1:31

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Cynthia Calvillo defeated Poliana Botelho by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:48

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Michel Prazeres defeated Bartosz Fabinski by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1, 1:02

2. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja defeated Ulka Sasaki by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:18

3. Featherweight bout: Austin Arnett defeated Humberto Bandenay by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

4. Welterweight bout: Laureano Staropoli defeated Hector Aldana by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Lightweight bout: Jesus Pinedo defeated Devin Powell by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Featherweight bout: Nad Narimani defeated Anderson dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
