UFC Fight Night 141 results: Ngannou stops Blaydes in a flash

Ngannou, who defeated Blaydes in 2016 by doctor's stoppage, needed just 45 seconds this time around to finish the Razor with a TKO. An overhand right took Blaydes off his feet, and Ngannou never let him recover.

Ngannou connected a big right hand to drop Blaydes face first into the mat. The Predator later pounced on him and landed punches while Blaydes tried to recover with takedown attempts, but Ngannou's offense continued until the referee called for the stoppage.

In the co-main event, Alistair Overeem was on two-fight losing streak and was badly in need of a win, and he got one against promotion's newcomer Sergey Pavlovich.

Overeem stopped Pavlovich via TKO at the 4:21 mark of the first round. Overeem too down Pavlovich and landed a heavy right hand, and more punches to get the stoppage.

In the main card opener, hometown's favourite, Li Jingliang recovered after suffering a knockdown in the first round and finished debutant David Zawada in the third round.

The Leech Jingliang stopped Zawada in the final minute of the final round. To be precise the stoppage came at the 4:07 mark of the third frame.

Also on the main card, Song Yadong cruised to a unanimous decision win over Vincent Morales. With that win, Yadong remained perfect in the UFC by sweeping the judges scoresheet by a trio of 30-27 scores.

Earlier, in the preliminary card there were stoppage wins for Wu Yanan, Weili Zhang, Kevin Holland and Louis Smolka. While, Alex Morono, Rashad Coulter, Liu Pingyuan and Yan Xiaonan earned decision wins.

Yanan Wu forces the tap and earns the upset at #UFCBeijing pic.twitter.com/q8ymXrftHv — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

Here are the final results of UFC Beijing:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou defeated Curtis Blaydes by TKO (punche) - Round 1, 0:45

2. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem defeated Sergey Pavlovich by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:21

3. Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong def Vincent Morales by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang defeated David Zawada by TKO (body kick, punches) - Round 3, 4:07

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono defeated Song Kenan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Wu Yanan defeated Lauren Mueller by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 4:00

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Rashad Coulter defeated Hu Yaozong by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Weili Zhang defeated Jessica Aguilar by submssion (armbar) - Round 1, 3:41

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Liu Pingyuan defeated Martin Day by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

6. Bantamweight bout: Yan Xiaonan defeated Syuri Kondo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland defeated John Phillips by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 4:05

8. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka defeated Su Mudaerji by submission (armbar) - Round 2, 2:07