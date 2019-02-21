UFC Fight Night 145: Blachowicz vs. Santos fight card and schedule

The thirteen fight card apart from the headliners is very less impactful, but there are some local talents to watch out for as UFC make their first visit to Czech Republic.

A light heavyweight bout between former KSW champion Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos is set to headline the event, while heavyweights Stefan Struve and Marcos Rogerio de Lima will fight in the co-main event.

Blachowicz comes into the weekend's fight on a four-fight winning streak with his most recent result being a submission win over Nikita Krylov at UFC Moscow in September 2018. In ten fights since his move to UFC in 2014, the Prince of Cieszyn has dropped four fights.

Santos, meanwhile, is fresh off a second round knock out of Jimmi Manuwa and the Brazilian is on a three fight winning run. "Marreta" Santos has lost five of his seventeen fights in the promotion with his most recent loss coming via first-round KO to David Branch in April 2018.

As far as the co-headliner is concerned, Skyscraper Struve will look to snap his three-fight losing streak when he meets Rogerio de Lima, who comes into the fight fresh off a decision win over Adam Wieczorek.

In the other feature bout on the card, the first female Czech UFC fighter Lucie Pudilova battles Liz Carmouche at women's stawweight in front of her home crowd.

Also on the main card, Gian Villante meets Michal Oleksiejczuk at light heavyweight, John Dodson fights Petr Yan in a bantamweight bout and finally Magomed Ankalaev takes on Klidson Abreu at light heavyweight.

The preliminary card is filled with some top European talent with likes of Daniel Teymur, Damir Hadzovic, Ismail Naurdiev, Rustam Khabilov and Damir Ismagulov all set to be involved.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 145:

When and where is the event happening?

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos takes place at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on Saturday (February 23).

What time does the event start in India?

The preliminary cards starts at 9.30 PM IST on Saturday (February 23), while the main card starts at 12.30 AM IST on Sunday (February 24).

How to watch UFC Prague in India?

Sony SIX will show the main card live in India, while the stream is available via Sony LIV.

The preliminary card can be streamed using UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Prague:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos

2. Heavyweight bout: Stefan Struve vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilova

5. Bantamweight bout: John Dodson vs. Petr Yan

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Carlo Pedersoli Jr. vs. Dwight Grant

2. Featherweight bout: Daniel Teymur vs. Chris Fishgold

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Veronica Macedo vs. Gillian Robertson

4. Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Polo Reyes

5. Welterweight bout: Michel Prazeres vs. Ismail Naurdiev

6. Lightweight bout: Rustam Khabilov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

7. Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov vs. Joel Alvarez