UFC Fight Night 145 results: Unbeaten Santos stops Blachowicz in the third

After a patient first and second round, Santos who remains unbeaten since moving to the UFC's 205-pound division, scored a brutal stoppage of Blachowicz at 0:39 mark of the third frame in the light heavyweight main event.

At the start of the third round, Santos connected with a devastating left hand to floor Blachowicz and followed him to the ground to unleash a barrage of punches to bring an end to the fight. This was the Braziilian's eleventh KO in the UFC.

In the heavyweight co-main event, Stefan Struve choked out Marcos Rogerio de Lima with an arm-triangle choke to earn a second-round submission win at the 2:21 mark.

Another submission victory!@StefanStruve uses those long limbs to submit De Lima in round 2! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/qshmGkWcyU — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019

Plus, there was a third stoppage win on the main card as Michal Oleksiejczuk knocked out Gian Villante in the first round of a light heavyweight bout.

Also, on the main card there were decision wins for Liz Carmouche, Petr Yan and Magomed Ankalaev. While hometown's first women fighter Lucie Pudilova was one among the three losers that also included John Dodson and Klidson Farias.

Earlier, on the prelims, there were stoppage wins for Dwight Grant, Chris Fishgold, Gillian Robertson and Damir Hadzovic. While, Russian pair Ismail Naurdiev and Damir Ismagulov along with Diego Ferreira earned decision wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Prague:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos defeated Jan Blachowicz by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 0:39

2. Heavyweight bout: Stefan Struve defeated Marcos Rogerio de Lima by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 2, 2:21

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk defeated Gian Villante by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 1:34

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Liz Carmouche defeated Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan defeated John Dodson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev defeated Klidson Farias by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant defeated Carlo Pedersoli Jr. by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:59

2. Featherweight bout: Chris Fishgold defeated Daniel Teymur by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 1:10

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson defeated Veronica Macedo by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 3:27

4. Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic defeated Marco Polo Reyes by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 2:03

5. Welterweight bout: Ismail Naurdiev defeated Michel Prazeres by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Lightweight bout: Diego Ferreira defeated Rustam Khabilov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

7. Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov defeated Joel Alvarez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)