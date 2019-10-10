UFC Fight Night 161: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson fight card, preview and where to watch

The Hybrid knows how to put people out 😴 pic.twitter.com/Ic3UKaCHxT — UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2019

Venue, start time and where to watch

When and where is UFC Fight Night 161 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Saturday (October 12) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (October 13) in India.

What time does UFC Fight Night 161 start? (India time)

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (October 13); 9 PM GMT (October 12); 5 PM Local Time (October 12). The main card, meanwhile, will start at 5.30 AM IST (October 13), 12 AM GMT (October 13); 8 PM Local Time (October 12).

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 161 in India?

The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live through Sony LIV. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

Main Event: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson

Competing in her adopted home state of Florida for the first time, Jedrzejczyk (15-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Olsztyn, Poland) returns to strawweight after recently attempting to become just the second woman to hold UFC championships in two divisions.

Before moving up, Jedrzejczyk had established herself as the greatest strawweight champion in UFC history with dominant wins over Jessica Andrade, Claudia Gadelha (twice) and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. She now looks to get back to her winning ways and into the title conversation by taking out yet another top contender.

Currently on the longest win streak of her UFC career, Waterson (17-6, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) looks to add a UFC champion to her resume and insert herself into the title picture.

A former Invicta FC champion, Waterson has been a contender from the moment she joined the UFC roster in 2015 and has already proven herself against some of the top competitors in the division, such as Paige VanZant, Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. She now aims to secure the biggest win of her career and earn her first shot at UFC gold.

Co-main Event: Swanson vs. Gracie

With seven UFC post-fight bonuses to his name, Swanson (25-11, fighting out of Palm Springs, Calif.) has established himself as one the most exciting athletes on the roster.

During his career he has claimed impressive wins over the likes of Dooho Choi, Artem Lobov and Jeremy Stephens. Competing in his 18th UFC bout, Swanson hopes to prove he can still compete with the best in the world and break back into the rankings with another crowd-pleasing performance.

Looking to remain undefeated, Gracie (5-0, fighting out of Culver City, Calif.) aims to secure the most important victory of his career with another signature submission.

The latest member of the legendary Gracie family to join the UFC roster, Kron made his debut in impressive fashion by submitting the experienced Alex Caceres in the first round. Now, he looks to take out his second veteran in a row and announce himself as the next prospect to watch in the featherweight division.

Schedule fight card for UFC Tampa

Main Card

1. Women's strawweight bout: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

2. Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie

3. Welterweight bout: Niko Price vs. James Vick

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

5. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena

6. Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann vs. Devin Clark

2. Lightweight bout: Thomas Gifford vs. Mike Davis

3. Welterweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono

4. Flyweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Tim Elliott

5. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Andre Ewell

6. Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Hector Aldana

7. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori vs. Andrew Sanchez

8. Women's Flyweight bout: JJ Aldrich vs. Lauren Mueller