UFC Fight Night 168: Felder vs. Hooker fight card, start time and where to watch

In the main event of UFC Auckland, no. 6 ranked Paul Felder takes on no. 7 ranked Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout, while Jimmy Crute meets Michal Oleksiejczuk in the light heavyweight co-main event.

Also on the main card, Karolina Kowalkiewicz faces Yan Xiaonan in a women's strawweight bout, while Ben Sosoli takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima at heavyweight.

Plus, Brad Riddell battles Magomed Mustafaev at lightweight and, to round off the main card, Kevin Aguilar locks horns with Zubaira Tukhugov in a featherweight bout.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Jalin Turner, Jake Matthews, Emil Weber Meek, Song Kenan, Kai Kara-France, Tyson Nam, Loma Lookboonmee, Angela Hill, Priscila Cachoeira among many others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 168:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 168 taking place?

The event takes place on Sunday (February 23) at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

What time does UFC Auckland start?

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (February 23); 10 AM Local Time (February 23); 9 PM GMT (February 22); 4 PM ET (February 22). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 5.30 AM IST (February 23); 1 PM Local Time (February 23); 12 AM GMT (February 23); 7 PM ET (February 22).

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 168 in India?

Sony TEN 2 will telecast the main card live in India, while one could also stream the card using Sony LIV.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Auckland

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

4. Heavyweight bout: Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

5. Lightweight bout: Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev

6. Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao

2. Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

3. Welterweight bout: Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan

4. Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

6. Welterweight bout: Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

7. Women's Flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson