English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Georges St-Pierre understands why UFC were reluctant to grant Khabib fight

By Peter Hanson

New York, April 15: Georges St-Pierre understands why UFC were reluctant to grant him a mouth-watering bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov and said it would take a "180-degree turnaround" to convince him to fight again.

It has been almost two and a half years since GSP last fought in the Octagon when he defeated Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title.

Just 34 days later the Canadian had vacated the belt, which perhaps explains the company's reluctance to push ahead with a bout with lightweight champion Khabib.

St-Pierre, who last year announced his retirement, pushed for a fight fans have been clamouring for but says he can see it from the viewpoint of UFC.

"For me, it was because I considered Khabib right now the best fighter in the world," he told ESPN. "And he wanted to fight me as well. So, I thought it was a good fan fight.

"It you look on the UFC's side, if I put myself in their shoes, they didn't want to take the risk of me winning the title and then vacating again."

A fight did not materialise, so is that it for GSP?

"It would take a 180-degree turnaround," he said. "I'm the happiest man in the world. An athlete has a window. You want to retire from the sport. You don't want the sport retiring you."

GSP is a candidate to be considered the greatest of all time given his 26-2 record and the fact that he has won titles in two divisions, so it may surprise many to hear he approached each fight with fear.

Recalling his work with a sports psychologist to alter that mindset, GSP added: "[He said] 'You're not scared, you're excited.' I'm like, 'Dude, I'm excited if I haven't eaten for three days, and I know I'm about to eat my favourite dish. I'm excited if I'm seeing a beautiful, naked woman.

"I'm excited if it's minus-15 in Montreal, and I know that next week I'm going on vacation to a beach in a warm, exotic place. I'm not excited to go fight in a cage against another psychopath that's going to try to kill me and maybe I'm going to be humiliated. I'm not excited about that. I'm scared.'"

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 10,815 | World - 1,923,848
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue