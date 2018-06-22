UFC International Fight Week takes over Las Vegas from JULY 3 – 8

UFC International Fight Week is highlighted by the prestigious 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, an easily-accessible and fully interactive two-day UFC Fan Experience and THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE: TAVARES vs. ADESANYA.

The week-long festivities are anchored by the highly anticipated Superfight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 226: MIOCIC vs. CORMIER, presented by Modelo, which takes place on Saturday, July 7 at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for UFC 226 are available via AXS.

On Thursday, July 5, UFC will host the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m. at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort. The annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes that helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts.

Tickets to the induction ceremony are priced at $20.00 (does not include fees), with all proceeds benefitting Three Square Foodbank, southern Nevada's largest hunger-relief organization. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. The ceremony will also be streamed live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Spanning more than 85,000 square feet, UFC's two-day Fan Experience at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center will be the one-stop shop for all fight fans, providing unparalleled free access to UFC champions, top-ranked contenders, UFC Hall of Famers, celebrities, legendary fighters, Octagon Girls, UFC letters and a UFC store dome. This year, the UFC Fan Experience will also host several activations centered around UFC's 25th anniversary, which is being celebrated throughout the year.

UFC fans will have the opportunity to engage with a record-number of athletes and talent during free autograph sessions and meet and greets at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. These sessions will be from 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 6, and 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 7. This free event will be part of the two-day UFC Fan Experience at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, which will operate from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, July 6, and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 7.

Fans will be able to purchase exclusive UFC merchandise at the UFC store dome and at other UFC store locations, while also having the chance to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as: BODYARMOR, Modelo, Toyo Tires, Monster Energy, MetroPCS and Motel 6.

The 27th season of UFC's landmark reality series, The Ultimate Fighter, will conclude on Friday, July 6, with THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE: TAVARES vs. ADESANYA at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

UFC will also host two official pool parties during the week at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Rehab Beach Club on Wednesday, July 4 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.) and Sunday, July 8 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.). On Saturday, July 7, the official UFC 226 after party will take place at Hakkasan beginning at 11 p.m.

The UFC International Fight Week app will be the official destination for the most updated schedule of events, as well as the only place to secure your spot for autograph sessions. The app is scheduled to launch on Monday, June 25. All of these exciting events are in addition to the regularly scheduled fight week activities.

Source: Press Release