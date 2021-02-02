UFC launches month-long celebration of black history month

Throughout February, UFC will highlight the personal stories of African American and Black UFC athletes, past and present, while celebrating their significance in promoting and growing UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts.

In addition, numerous top-ranked African American and Black UFC athletes will headline three of the four events produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas during the month, including no. 5 - ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.

Overeem will face no. 6 - ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (also known as UFC Vegas 18) on Saturday, February 6.

Usman, UFC's first African-born champion, will face no. 2 - ranked Gilbert Burns with the welterweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns, which takes place on Saturday, February 13.

On Saturday, February 20, no. 4 - ranked Lewis will face no. 2 - ranked Blaydes in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Blaydes, as both heavyweights look to move closer to a future shot at the heavyweight title.

UFC will also commemorate Black History Month across its digital and social platforms with exclusive content such as an interactive timeline, features, and vignettes published weekly to UFC.com/black-history. UFC will also include special content during its broadcasts via watermark inclusion, athlete features, and vignettes throughout the month.

In addition, UFC will produce a two-part special as part of ESPN's Black History Month-themed programming that will feature some of the biggest names in UFC.

The first episode, UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Black History Month - Epic Knockouts will air on Thursday, February 11, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS.

The second episode, UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Black History Month - Classics will air on Tuesday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS.

Each episode features the greatest knockouts by African American and Black athletes in UFC history, including Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis, Kevin Randleman, Rampage Jackson, Joaquin Buckley, Kevin Holland, and more.

UFC Fight Pass, the world's leading streaming service for combat sports, will also highlight the accomplishments of top African American and Black UFC athletes as part of its ""Fighter of the Day" feature.

Source: Press Release