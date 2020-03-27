UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones arrested for DWI

The 32-year-old Jones was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said.

According to ESPN, the Albuquerque police responded to the sound of a single gunshot in the early hours on Thursday (March 26), and an officer saw a black Jeep with a man inside the vehicle in the driver's seat - identified as Jones - and another person outside the vehicle by the passenger-side door.

While Jones' team declined to comment, the UFC issued a statement saying it was aware of the situation and has been "in contact with Jones' management team and is currently gathering additional information."

Bernalillo County jail records indicate Jones was released after being booked. Jones is scheduled for a bond arraignment hearing on April 8.

Although he is considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time, Jones has had his share of trouble outside of the cage, including multiple arrests and two failed drug tests.

In his most recent UFC appearance, Jones (26-1) retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

