English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones arrested for DWI

By
Jon Jones

Bengaluru, March 27: UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested on suspicion of DWI and negligent use of firearm on Thursday (March 26), Albuquerque police said.

The 32-year-old Jones was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said.

According to ESPN, the Albuquerque police responded to the sound of a single gunshot in the early hours on Thursday (March 26), and an officer saw a black Jeep with a man inside the vehicle in the driver's seat - identified as Jones - and another person outside the vehicle by the passenger-side door.

While Jones' team declined to comment, the UFC issued a statement saying it was aware of the situation and has been "in contact with Jones' management team and is currently gathering additional information."

Bernalillo County jail records indicate Jones was released after being booked. Jones is scheduled for a bond arraignment hearing on April 8.

Although he is considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time, Jones has had his share of trouble outside of the cage, including multiple arrests and two failed drug tests.

In his most recent UFC appearance, Jones (26-1) retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

(With Agency inputs)

More JON JONES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue