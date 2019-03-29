UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje fight card and schedule

The main event preview: Barboza vs. Gaethje

Barboza comes into the fight on the back of a third-round TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC on FOX 31 last December, and that result snapped a two-fight skid for him.

The Brazilian bomber is one of the most vicious and technical strikers in mixed martial arts, and has won fourteen out of the twenty one fights in the Octagon with seven of them ending in stoppage. So, he will be using his striking ability this weekend to land another finish.

Gaethje, on the other hand, also got back on the winning column in his most recent outing by knocking out James Vick under one and half minute at UFC Fight Night 135 last August in Lincoln, Nebraska. The result snapped his back-to-back and only two losses in his MMA career.

"The Highlight" in fact scored a "Performance of the Night" bonus after making quick work of "The Texecutioner". With sixteen knock outs, Gaehtje also holds prowess of striking to finish and he also is a good grappler. So, on the feet and the ground, he holds the edge.

Witness this HUGE right hand from @DavidcBranchMMA before he faces Jack Hermansson at #UFCPhiladelphia this Saturday! 😱 pic.twitter.com/rGogJ8U8F1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 28, 2019

The co-main event preview: Branch vs. Hermansson

Branch, a former two-weight champion, is fresh off a second-round TKO loss to Jared Cannonier and will look to get back on the win column to move up the ladder in the competitive UFC middleweight division.

Before that defeat, The Executive bounced back from submission loss to Luke Rockhold with a stunning first-round stoppage of Thiago Santos last November at UFC Fight Night 128. With two wins and two losses in the Octagon, Branch will look to take advantage of Jiu-Jitsu this weekend.

Hermansson, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak having snapped a TKO loss to Santos, with a TKO of Tailes Leites and a submission of Gerald Meerschaert last year. The Joker has dropped two fights of seven in the Octagon and will use wrestling skills to take the fight to the ground a lot.

Venue, Start Time and Broadcast information

When and where is UFC on ESPN 2 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (March 30) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Due to time difference the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (March 31) in India.

What time does the event start?

The preliminary card starts at 3.30 PM local time (March 30), 1 AM IST (March 31). And the main card starts at 7 PM local time (March 30), 4.30 AM IST (March 31).

How to watch UFC Philadelphia in India?

Sony SIX and Sony SIX will telecast the main card live in India and Sony LIV will stream the card. The preliminary card, meanwhile, will be available via UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 2:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje

2. Middleweight bout: David Branch vs. Jack Hermansson

3. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Michael Johnson

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Michelle Waterson

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

6. Featherweight bout: Sheymon Moraes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Jessica Aguilar

2. Lightweight bout: Ross Pearson vs. Desmond Green

3. Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola vs. Kevin Aguilar

4. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Gerald Meerschaert

5. Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg vs. Casey Kenney

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Maryna Moroz vs. Sabina Mazo

7. Bantamweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Mark De La Rosa