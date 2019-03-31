English

UFC on ESPN 2 results: Gaethje stops Barboza with one-punch finish

By
Justin Gaethje punches Edson Barboza (Image Courtesy: UFC Twitter)
Philadelphia, March 31: Justin Gaethje connected a right hand to finish Edson Barboza in the first-round of a lightweight bout in UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje which took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday (March 30).

After countering a few leg kicks, Gaethje floored Edson Barboza at the 2:30 mark of the first round during UFC Philadelphia main event to earn his second consecutive first-round stoppage in the UFC.

In his last fight, Gaethje earned a first-round knockout of James Vick with another highlight reel finish, which snapped a pair of TKO losses that halted his unbeaten streak. The result also meant Barboza dropped his third fight in his last four outings.

Meanwhile, the middleweight co-main event also lasted for just under a minute of the first-round as Jack Hermansson submitted David Branch using the guillotine choke.

With just 49 seconds run on the clock, Hermansson put Branch to sleep to register back-to-back wins via first-round submission, while Branch lost a second fight in the row after the second-round TKO loss to Jarred Cannonier.

Also on the main card, Josh Emmett stopped Michael Johnson via KO with just under a minute left in a featherweight bout. While, Paul Craig submitted Kennedy Nzechukwu with a triangle choke in the third-round of a light heavyweight bout.

Plus, Michelle Waterson earned a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women's strawweight bout. In the main card opener, Sodiq Yusuff outscored Sheymon Moraes in a featherweight bout.

Earlier in the prelims, Marina Rodriguez, Kevin Aguilar, Kevin Holland, Casey Kenney, Maryna Moroz and Alex Perez earned decision wins. Meanwhile, in the only stoppage in the preliminary card, Desmond Green defeated Ross Pearson via first-round TKO in a lightweight bout.

Here are the final results of UFC Philadelphia:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje defeated Edson Barboza by KO (punch) - Round 1, 2:30

2. Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson defeated David Branch by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1, 0:49

3. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett defeated Michael Johnson by KO (punch) - Round 3, 4:14

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu by submission (triangle choke) - Round 3, 4:20

6. Featherweight bout: Sodiq Yusuff defeated Sheymon Moraes by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez defeated Jessica Aguilar by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27)

2. Lightweight bout: Desmond Green defeated Ross Pearson by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 2:52

3. Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar defeated Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland defeated Gerald Meerschaert by split decision (29-27, 28-29, 30-27)

5. Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney defeated Ray Borg by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Maryna Moroz defeated Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Bantamweight bout: Alex Perez defeated Mark De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019

