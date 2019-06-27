UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos fight card and schedule

The UFC's third visit to the Mini Apple is headined by an elite heavyweight bout between former champion Junior dos Santos and former title challenger Francis Ngannou.

Originally scheduled to meet at UFC 239 on July, the pair were moved to main event UFC Minneapolis after the previously booked lightweight main event between Robbie Lawler and Tyron Woodley was cancelled due to the latter pulling out of the bout due to injury.

Dos Santos looks to extend his three-fight winning streak, while Ngannou attempts to follow up back to back first-round knockouts of Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez with another spectacular finish.

In the co-main event, Jussier Formiga meets Joseph Benavidez in a flyweight bout. Formiga will look to add on to his four fight winning run, while Benavidez aims to improve on his back-to-back wins.

Also on the main card, welterweights Demian Maia and Anthony Rocco Martin battle, while Roosevelt Roberts fights Vinc Pichel at lightweight, Drew Dober faces Marco Polo Reyes at lightweight and finally light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Paul Craig collide.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card also features top talents like, Ricardo Ramos, Eryk Anders, Jared Gordon, Emily Whitmre and Junior Albini among others.

"I just could not believe that I got that submission like that."



Emily Whitmire felt like her last win deserved a performance bonus, and she's looking for another standout victory in Minneapolis. Full story coming soon. #UFCMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/kfQsjpuai9 — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 25, 2019

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. dos Santos:

When and where is UFC on ESPN 3 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (June 29) at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (June 30) in India.

What time does UFC Minneapolis start?

The preliminary card starts at 3.30 AM IST (June 30); 5 PM Local Time (June 29) and 10 PM GMT (June 29). Meanwhile, the main card will start at 6.30 AM IST (June 30); 8 PM Local Time (June 29) and 1 AM GMT (June 30).

Where to watch UFC Minneapolis in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the main card. The preliminary card, on the other hand, will only be available via UFC Fight Pass in India.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Minneapolis:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos

2. Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez

3. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

4. Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Vinc Pichel

5. Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Paul Craig

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Journey Newson

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira

3. Featherweight bout: Jordan Griffin vs. Vince Murdock

4. Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Dequan Townsend vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Emily Whitmire vs. Amanda Ribas

7. Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene vs. Junior Albini