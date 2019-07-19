UFC on ESPN 4: dos Anjos vs. Edwards fight card and schedule

The second promotional visit is set to be headlined by a welterweight bout between former Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards.

Dos Anjos comes into the weekend's bout fresh off a fourth-round submission win over Kevin Lee at Fight Night in Rochester last month. That result meant the Brazilian snapped a two-fight losing streak.

RDA is 4-2 since climbing up to welterweight with his only losses coming to champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champ Colby Covington.

Edwards, on the other hand, has won seven straight and is nearing title contention. In his most recent outing, the Brit defeated Gunnar Nelson by split decision at Fight Night London earlier this year in March. "Rocky" Edwards in fact has not lost since his loss to Usman back in 2015.

The even will also feature a trio of exciting heavyweight bouts guaranteed to deliver fireworks for fight fans with submission ace and No. 9 ranked contender Aleksei Oleinik taking on dangerous No.14 Walt Harris in the co-main event in a battle of finishers.

Meanwhile in the other two heavyweight bouts, hard-hitting strikers will collide when Greg Hardy squares off with Juan Adams and in a highly anticipated rematch, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski runs it back with Ben Rothwell.

Also at UFC San Antonio, James Vick and Dan Hooker will meet in a battle of exciting lightweight performers, while Alexander Hernandez takes on Francisco Trinaldo in another lightweight bout to round off the main card.

In the preliminary card, Irene Aldana will take on Raquel Pennington in a key women's bantamweight matchup. Meanwhile, the likes of Sam Alvey, Alex Caceres, Steven Peterson, Roxanne Modafferi, Jennifer Maia and Ray Borg will also be in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC San Antonio:

When and where is UFC on ESPN 4 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (July 20) at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. However, due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (July 21) morning in India.

What time does UFC on ESPN 4 preliminary card and main card start?

The preliminary card start at 3.30 AM IST (July 21); 5 PM Local Time (July 20); 10 PM GMT (July 20). Meanwhile, the main card, starts at 6.30 AM IST (July 21); 8 PM Local Time (July 20); 1 AM GMT (July 21).

Where to watch UFC San Antonio in India?

Sony TEN 1 will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will also live stream the main card. The preliminary card, on the other hand can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC San Antonio:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

2. Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris

3. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams

4. Lightweight bout: James Vick vs. Dan Hooker

5. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo

6. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell

Preliminary card

1. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Steven Peterson

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Sam Alvey vs. Klidson Abreu

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Jennifer Maia

5. Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg vs. Gabriel Silva

6. Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Jin Soo Son

7. Bantamweight bout: Domingo Pilarte vs. Felipe Colares