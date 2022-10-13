UFC Orlando 2022: Date, Timing, Card, Headliner, Broadcast and Ticket Information

Former title challenger Thompson (16-6-1, fighting out of Simpsonville, S.C.) returns to action for the first time in a year, looking to deliver a vintage performance.

Throughout his UFC run, he has earned memorable KO wins over former UFC champions Johny Hendricks and Robert Whittaker, as well as Jake Ellenberger. Thompson now has his sights on defending his spot in the rankings by stopping Holland in emphatic fashion.

Holland (23-8 1NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) aims to cap off his 2022 campaign by cracking into the welterweight Top 10.

An exciting striker, he holds notable finishes against Tim Means, Jacare Souza and Joaquin Buckley. Holland now hopes to steal the show and secure the biggest win of his UFC career.

Heavyweight KO artists collide in the co-main event when No. 4 ranked contender Tai Tuivasa meets No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich.

Fan favorite Tuivasa (15-4, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) intends to close out the year with a bang.

A heavy-handed striker, he has netted spectacular KO victories over Derrick Lewis, Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy. Tuivasa now hopes to turn heads and stop Pavlovich's momentum with a highlight-reel finish.

Rising contender Pavlovich (16-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) plans to continue his hot streak by taking out Tuivasa.

Currently on a four-fight KO run, he holds impressive victories against Derrick Lewis, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Maurice Greene. Pavlovich now looks to take another step towards title contention by adding Tuivasa to his resume.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 7 ranked contender Matheus Nicolau (18-3-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on No. 8 Matt Schnell (16-6 1NC, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) in a pivotal flyweight bout.

• Middleweight contenders collide when No. 5 ranked Derek Brunson (23-8, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) faces No. 8 Jack Hermansson (23-7, fighting out of Oslo, Norway by way of Uddevalla, Sweden).

• Eryk Anders (14-7 1NC, fighting out of Scottsdale, Ariz. by way of Birmingham, Ala.) meets Kyle Daukaus (11-3 1NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) in a clash of exciting middleweights.

• Michael Johnson (21-18, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) squares off with Marc Diakiese (16-5, fighting out of Doncaster, England by way of the Democratic Republic of the Congo) in an all-action lightweight bout.

• No. 13 ranked flyweight contender Tracy Cortez (10-1, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) battles Amanda Ribas (11-3, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil).

• Natan Levy (7-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Herzliya, Israel) faces Genaro Valdez (10-1, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) at lightweight.

• No. 12 ranked strawweight contender Angela Hill (14-12, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) takes on rising No. 13 Emily Ducote (12-6, fighting out of Oklahoma City, Okla.).

• UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida (37-19, fighting out of Johnsburg, Ill.) locks horns with Scott Holtzman (14-5, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) at lightweight.

• Gritty veteran Darren Elkins (28-10, fighting out of Portage, Ind.) faces Jonathan Pearce (13-4, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Johnson City, Tenn.) in an exciting featherweight tilt.

• Marcelo Rojo (16-9, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico by way of Rio Cuarto, Cordoba, Argentina) meets undefeated Dana White's Contender Series signee Francis Marshall (6-0, fighting out of Jersey City, N.J.) at featherweight.

UFC Orlando 2022 Broadcast and Ticket Information

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland will take place on Saturday, December 3 at Amway Center. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT and the prelims at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland tickets will go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 AM ET and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

A special internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, October 13 starting at 10 AM ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release