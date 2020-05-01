UFC rematches we want to see: Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier

After taking Miocic's title away from him in July 2018, the belt went back to his opponent – after one successful defence against Derrick Lewis – 13 months later to leave this rivalry locked tantalisingly at one victory apiece.

Cormier has enjoyed a storied UFC career, holding belts in two divisions, and only Jon Jones and Miocic have claimed wins over the all-time great.

But it would be a shame if he did not go out with a decisive rubber against Miocic.

So, with that in mind we have profiled the story so far in the second of our UFC rematches we would love to see series.

WHAT'S THEIR STORY SO FAR?

Cormier further enhanced his status as one of the greatest fighters of all time when he defeated Miocic with a first-round knockout at UFC 226 in July 2018, meaning he had won belts in two divisions.

A crunching right hand sent Miocic to the canvas and a flurry of unanswered blows brought an end to the contest, after which Cormier called out Brock Lesnar.

But a fight with Lesnar did not come to fruition and a little over a year later Miocic regained the strap with a stunning fourth-round win at UFC 241.

In a title thriller, Miocic was behind on the cards but hurt the champion with a shot to the liver before a series of power punches floored Cormier and saw the belt return to his opponent.

WHY DO WE WANT TO SEE THEM GO AGAIN?

First and foremost because this is a great rivalry that deserves a conclusion.

And also because Cormier has insisted his next fight in UFC will be his last, so what better way than for a legend of the MMA game to go out with such a huge bout with the heavyweight title on the line?

Many fans have clamoured for Cormier to have one last dance with Jon Jones, but unless 'Bones' stepped up a division that never truly looked a realistic prospect.

Cormier and Miocic have a great history of their own and one last fight between the two would be a fitting end for Cormier if this is truly the end.

HAVE THEY FOUGHT SINCE?

No, neither man has been in action since their last showdown, with the focus purely on securing a trilogy bout.

Miocic suffered a nasty eye injury in their second fight that he needs to fully recover from before getting back to work, while Cormier has been quite clear that he intends his next fight to be his last.

WILL IT HAPPEN?

The smart money is on yes.

While nothing is officially signed, Cormier and Miocic have both spoken about the desire for a rubber match – which has been slightly held up by the torn retina sustained by the latter in his victory last August.

With one win apiece, there is unfinished business and the only way to settle it is by mixing it for one last time inside the Octagon.

WHO WOULD WIN?

If ever there was a 50-50 question in the MMA game then this is it. There are those with the school of thought that say Miocic was able to stop Cormier last time around and nothing has really changed to say he cannot do the same again.

Cormier, though, is one of the best to ever get in the Octagon and has an incredible fighting IQ, which may just give him the slightest of edges in a rematch.