UFC returns to Boston with Light Heavyweight thriller

In the co-main event, No. 5 ranked Zabit Magomedsharipov battles No. 11 Calvin Kattar in a featherweight contenders' bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Reyes vs. Weidman will air live from the TD Garden exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, October 18, with the prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and on ESPN Deportes. Doors open at 5 p.m. ET.

Reyes (11-0, fighting out of Victorville, Calif.) immediately turned heads upon joining the UFC in 2017 by delivering a Performance of the Night victory over Joachim Christensen.

He has since made a rapid ascent up the light heavyweight rankings after securing impressive wins against Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux and former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. Reyes now aims to add a former UFC champion to his resume and stake his claim for a title shot.

Weidman (14-4, fighting out of Baldwin, N.Y.) shocked the MMA world in 2013 by dethroning long-reigning middleweight champion Anderson Silva via knockout. He then went on to deliver spectacular title defenses against Silva, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and NCAA Division I wrestler now sets his sights on taking over the light heavyweight class by stopping one of the division's biggest rising stars.

In less than two years on the UFC roster, Magomedsharipov (17-1, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) has proven to be a must-watch featherweight contender.

Known for his dynamic striking and slick grappling, he has netted memorable victories over Jeremy Stephens, Brandon Davis, Kyle Bochniak and Sheymon Moraes. Magomedsharipov now looks to once again steal the show and secure his 14th consecutive win.

A thrilling striker, Kattar (20-3, fighting out of Methuen, Mass.) has delivered sensational knockouts in his last three victories.

During his UFC tenure, he has stopped Ricardo Lamas, Chris Fishgold and earned Fight of the Night honors for his TKO against Shane Burgos. Kattar is now poised to crack the featherweight top 5 with another highlight-reel finish in his Boston backyard.

Announced bouts on the card include:

• In a clash of surging flyweights, No. 12 ranked contender Maycee Barber (5-0, fighting out of Greeley, Colo.) takes on dangerous finisher and No. 15 ranked Gillian Robertson (7-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Ont., Canada)

• Deron Winn (6-0, fighting out of Gilroy, Calif.) looks to remain undefeated against tough Darren Stewart (10-4 1NC, fighting out of London, England)

• Daniel Spitz (6-2, fighting out of Spokane, Wash.) welcomes newcomer Tanner Boser (16-5-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alta., Canada) to the UFC heavyweight division

• Molly McCann (9-2, fighting out of Liverpool, England) goes for her third straight win against Diana Belbita (13-4, fighting out of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania)

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Brendan Allen (11-3, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) debuts against Eric Spicely(12-6, fighting out of Olneyville, R.I.)

• Massachusetts native Randy Costa (4-1, fighting out of Taunton, Mass.) looks for an impressive win at home against Boston Salmon (6-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)

