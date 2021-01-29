UFC returns to Las Vegas with thrilling heavyweight clash on February 6

Overeem aims to continue his momentum with another highlight reel finish. Among the most decorated heavyweights in MMA, the former Strikeforce champion and K-1 World Grand Prix winner has picked up thrilling KO wins over Junior Dos Santos, Mark Hunt and Brock Lesnar. Overeem now hopes to extend his winning streak to three on the road to another shot at UFC gold.

Volkov looks to make the most of his third UFC main event by taking out one of the heavyweight division's most seasoned strikers. Since joining the UFC roster in 2016, he has delivered memorable KO wins against Walt Harris, Stefan Struve and former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. Volkov now hopes to deliver his best performance yet to stake his claim as a dangerous title threat.

Meanwhile, Bantamweight contenders collide in the co-main event of UFC's return to Vegas when No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 4 ranked Frankie Edgar.

Sandhagen is coming off his most impressive performance to date when he stopped former title challenger Marlon Moraes in dominant fashion last October. A versatile and dynamic striker, he has also secured impressive victories over Raphael Assuncao, John Lineker and Iuri Alcantara. Sandhagen now goes for the biggest win of his career as he attempts to add the first former UFC titleholder to his resume.

Former lightweight champion Edgar made good on his bantamweight debut last August, winning an entertaining decision over Pedro Munhoz. Throughout his decorated career, he has netted spectacular victories against Urijah Faber, Charles Oliveira and BJ Penn (thrice). Edgar now hopes to continue his climb up the 135-pound ladder and set himself up to become the first athlete to challenge for UFC championships in three divisions.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• In a clash of women's bantamweight contenders, No. 10 Marion Reneau takes on No. 12 Macy Chiasson.

• No. 5 ranked flyweight Alexandre Pantoja looks to spoil the highly anticipated debut of Manel Kape.

• No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Cody Stamann squares off with Andre Ewell.

• No. 10 ranked lightweight contender Diego Ferreira runs it back with No. 13 Beneil Dariush.

• Michael Johnson meets Clay Guida in a battle of lightweight veterans.

• Light heavyweight finishers clash as Mike Rodriguez faces Danilo Marques.

• Julio Arce takes on Timur Valiev in an exciting featherweight bout.

• Molly McCann meets returning Lara Procopio in a women's flyweight bout.

• SeungWoo Choi aims to continue his momentum against short-notice replacement Youssef Zalal.

UFC Fight Night: Overrem vs. Volkov will take place Saturday, February 6 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Source: Press Release