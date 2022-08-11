UFC San Diego 2022: Vera vs. Cruz fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date, timing and telecast
When and where is UFC San Diego 2022 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (August 13) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (August 14).
What time does UFC San Diego 2022 start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, August 13) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 14).
The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, August 13) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 14).
Where and how to watch UFC San Diego 2022?
In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV.
UFC San Diego 2022 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
2. Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama
3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo
4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov
5. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira
6. Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva
Preliminary Card
1. Catchweight (120 lb) Bout: Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez
2. Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski
3. Women's Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
4. Lightweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros
5. Flyweight Bout: Ode' Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam
6. Catchweight (180 lb) Bout: Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan
7. Bantamweight Bout: Youssef Zalal vs. Da'Mon Blackshear
Main Event: Vera vs. Cruz Talking Points
• Marlon Vera plans to insert his name into the UFC title picture for the first time by taking out Cruz in his second consecutive UFC main event.
◦ On 3-Fight winning streak
◦ 9 - Holds the record for most finishes in UFC bantamweight history
◦ Has notable victories over former champion Frankie Edgar, Sean O'Malley and Brad Pickett
◦ Most Submission Attempts in Bantamweight History
• Dominick Cruz aims to make a statement in front of his hometown crowd as he looks to put a halt to Vera's momentum and break back into the Top 5.
◦ Owner of one of the most unique fighting styles in MMA
◦ 14 - Most Wins in UFC/WEC Bantamweight History
◦ Has notable wins over fellow champions TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson
◦ Eighth Most Significant Strikes Landed in UFC Bantamweight History
◦ Third Highest Takedown Defense Among Active Bantamweights
Co-main Event: Landwehr vs. Onama Talking Points
• Nate Landwehr looks to earn his spot in the rankings by putting on a show-stealing performance against Onama.
◦ Eight wins by KO, one via submission
◦ Two first round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Ludovit Klein and Darren Elkins
• David Onama is now out to stop Landwehr and add another impressive name to his resume.
◦ Six wins by KO, four via submission
◦ Six first round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Garrett Armfield and Gabriel Benitez