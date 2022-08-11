UFC San Diego 2022: Vera vs. Cruz fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC San Diego 2022, No. 5 ranked Marlon Vera takes on former champion and No. 8 ranked Dominick Cruz in a pivotal bantamweight contenders clash, while featherweights Nate Landwehr and David Onama guarantee an action-packed bout in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Yazmin Jauregui intends to make a statement in her UFC debut against debuting Jasmin Lucindo in a women's strawweight bout after Devin Clark plans to be the first to defeat Azamat Murzakanov in a light heavyweight bout.

Plus, Ariane Lipski battles Priscila Cachoeira in a bantamweight battle that was postponed from last week's card after Bruno Silva aims for another signature finish when he faces veteran Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Angela Hill, Lupita Godinez, Martin Buday, Lukasz Brzeski, Cynthia Calvillo, Nina Nunes, Gabriel Benitez, Charlie Ontiveros, Ode' Osbourne, Tyson Nam, Jason Witt, Josh Quinlan, Youssef Zalal and Da'Mon Blackshear in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC San Diego 2022:

Getting some last minute boxing work in with former HW champ



Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC San Diego 2022 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (August 13) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (August 14). What time does UFC San Diego 2022 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, August 13) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 14). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, August 13) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 14). Where and how to watch UFC San Diego 2022? In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. UFC San Diego 2022 Fight Card Main Card 1. Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz 2. Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama 3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo 4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov 5. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira 6. Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva Preliminary Card 1. Catchweight (120 lb) Bout: Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez 2. Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski 3. Women's Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes 4. Lightweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros 5. Flyweight Bout: Ode' Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam 6. Catchweight (180 lb) Bout: Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan 7. Bantamweight Bout: Youssef Zalal vs. Da'Mon Blackshear The most prolific finisher in BW history



Main Event: Vera vs. Cruz Talking Points • Marlon Vera plans to insert his name into the UFC title picture for the first time by taking out Cruz in his second consecutive UFC main event. ◦ On 3-Fight winning streak ◦ 9 - Holds the record for most finishes in UFC bantamweight history ◦ Has notable victories over former champion Frankie Edgar, Sean O'Malley and Brad Pickett ◦ Most Submission Attempts in Bantamweight History • Dominick Cruz aims to make a statement in front of his hometown crowd as he looks to put a halt to Vera's momentum and break back into the Top 5. ◦ Owner of one of the most unique fighting styles in MMA ◦ 14 - Most Wins in UFC/WEC Bantamweight History ◦ Has notable wins over fellow champions TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson ◦ Eighth Most Significant Strikes Landed in UFC Bantamweight History ◦ Third Highest Takedown Defense Among Active Bantamweights Short time till showtime.



Co-main Event: Landwehr vs. Onama Talking Points • Nate Landwehr looks to earn his spot in the rankings by putting on a show-stealing performance against Onama. ◦ Eight wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Two first round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Ludovit Klein and Darren Elkins • David Onama is now out to stop Landwehr and add another impressive name to his resume. ◦ Six wins by KO, four via submission ◦ Six first round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Garrett Armfield and Gabriel Benitez