UFC schedule for first four months in 2020

The Octagon makes its bow in 2020 at their base on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with an event featuring the return of former lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who takes on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

In February, UFC travels to Houston, Texas as Toyota Center is set to host a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Dominic Reyes.

In March, the Octagon will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a strawweight championship bout co-main event, which will see China's Zhang Weili go up against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

And in April, UFC returns to Brooklyn, New York for the long-awaited and highly-anticipated showdown between unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Apart from the championship bouts in the four pay-per-view, a few main events were announced for cards in Raleigh, Norfolk, Rio Rancho, Auckland and Columbus, featuring some of the sport's biggest stars.

Here is a look at the 2020 Q1 schedule of UFC:

EVENT DATE LOCATION MAIN EVENT UFC 246 January 18, 2020 T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone UFC Fight Night 166 January 25, 2020 PNC Arena - Raleigh, North Carolina Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos UFC 247 February 8, 2020 Toyota Center - Houston, Texas Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes UFC Fight Night 167 February 15, 2020 Santa Ana Star Center - Rio Rancho, New Mexico Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz UFC Fight Night 168 February 22, 2020 SPARK Arena - Auckland, New Zealand Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker UFC Fight Night 169 February 29, 2020 Chartway Arena - Norfolk, Virginia Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo UFC 248 March 7, 2020 T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada TBA UFC Fight Night 170 March 14, 2020 Ginasio Nilson Nelson - Brasília, Brazil TBA UFC Fight Night 171 March 21, 2020 The O2 Arena - London, England TBA UFC on ESPN 8 March 28, 2020 Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Fight Night 172 Apr 11, 2020 TBD TBA UFC 249 April 18, 2020 Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson