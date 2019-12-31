UFC schedule for first four months in 2020

Bengaluru, December 31: As we prepare to say good bye to 2019, its now time to look at what the UFC has in store for the New Year, as the promotion announced several major bouts in the first four months of 2020.
The Octagon makes its bow in 2020 at their base on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with an event featuring the return of former lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who takes on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout.
In February, UFC travels to Houston, Texas as Toyota Center is set to host a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Dominic Reyes.
In March, the Octagon will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a strawweight championship bout co-main event, which will see China's Zhang Weili go up against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
And in April, UFC returns to Brooklyn, New York for the long-awaited and highly-anticipated showdown between unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.
Apart from the championship bouts in the four pay-per-view, a few main events were announced for cards in Raleigh, Norfolk, Rio Rancho, Auckland and Columbus, featuring some of the sport's biggest stars.
Here is a look at the 2020 Q1 schedule of UFC:
|EVENT
|DATE
|LOCATION
|MAIN EVENT
|UFC 246
|January 18, 2020
|T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada
|Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
|UFC Fight Night 166
|January 25, 2020
|PNC Arena - Raleigh, North Carolina
|Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos
|UFC 247
|February 8, 2020
|Toyota Center - Houston, Texas
|Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
|UFC Fight Night 167
|February 15, 2020
|Santa Ana Star Center - Rio Rancho, New Mexico
|Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz
|UFC Fight Night 168
|February 22, 2020
|SPARK Arena - Auckland, New Zealand
|Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
|UFC Fight Night 169
|February 29, 2020
|Chartway Arena - Norfolk, Virginia
|Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
|UFC 248
|March 7, 2020
|T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada
|TBA
|UFC Fight Night 170
|March 14, 2020
|Ginasio Nilson Nelson - Brasília, Brazil
|TBA
|UFC Fight Night 171
|March 21, 2020
|The O2 Arena - London, England
|TBA
|UFC on ESPN 8
|March 28, 2020
|Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
|Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
|UFC Fight Night 172
|Apr 11, 2020
|TBD
|TBA
|UFC 249
|April 18, 2020
|Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York
|Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson