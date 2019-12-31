English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC schedule for first four months in 2020

By
Conor McGregor (left) to headline 2020s opening event in Las Vegas
Conor McGregor (left) to headline 2020's opening event in Las Vegas

Bengaluru, December 31: As we prepare to say good bye to 2019, its now time to look at what the UFC has in store for the New Year, as the promotion announced several major bouts in the first four months of 2020.

The Octagon makes its bow in 2020 at their base on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with an event featuring the return of former lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who takes on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

In February, UFC travels to Houston, Texas as Toyota Center is set to host a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Dominic Reyes.

In March, the Octagon will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a strawweight championship bout co-main event, which will see China's Zhang Weili go up against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

And in April, UFC returns to Brooklyn, New York for the long-awaited and highly-anticipated showdown between unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Apart from the championship bouts in the four pay-per-view, a few main events were announced for cards in Raleigh, Norfolk, Rio Rancho, Auckland and Columbus, featuring some of the sport's biggest stars.

Here is a look at the 2020 Q1 schedule of UFC:

EVENT DATE LOCATION MAIN EVENT
UFC 246 January 18, 2020 T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
UFC Fight Night 166 January 25, 2020 PNC Arena - Raleigh, North Carolina Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos
UFC 247 February 8, 2020 Toyota Center - Houston, Texas Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
UFC Fight Night 167 February 15, 2020 Santa Ana Star Center - Rio Rancho, New Mexico Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz
UFC Fight Night 168 February 22, 2020 SPARK Arena - Auckland, New Zealand Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
UFC Fight Night 169 February 29, 2020 Chartway Arena - Norfolk, Virginia Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC 248 March 7, 2020 T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada TBA
UFC Fight Night 170 March 14, 2020 Ginasio Nilson Nelson - Brasília, Brazil TBA
UFC Fight Night 171 March 21, 2020 The O2 Arena - London, England TBA
UFC on ESPN 8 March 28, 2020 Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC Fight Night 172 Apr 11, 2020 TBD TBA
UFC 249 April 18, 2020 Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue