UFC Vegas 12 results: Uriah Hall TKOs retiring legendary Anderson Silva

In the main event of UFC Vegas 12 (also known as UFC Fight Night 181), #10 middleweight Hall and legend Silva engaged in a cautious opening stanza punctuated by nail-biting flurries of crisp striking.

This continued into round two, and amped up in round three with a brilliant knockdown by Hall almost at the closing bell. This spurred Hall into action in the fourth and he capitalized on his momentum with a knockdown and punches to finish Silva by TKO.

One last show of respect to close the evening. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/qZ4A1B5dQ5 — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

After the bout, Hall said, "When you think of UFC, you can't not think of Anderson Silva. There are so many great champs, but for what he did and how he did it. I have so much respect for him and his family. It's hard to describe when you're in it. But just to share that moment, knowing it could be his last bout and him knowing how much I respect him, I couldn't hold (the emotion) back."

When asked if this was his last MMA fight in the Octagon, Anderson Silva surprisingly said,

"I don't know. First I'll go back home... it's tough to say."

In the co-main event, #15 featherweight Bryce Mitchell was relentless with takedowns and spent a significant amount of time in mount and with top control of Andre Fili in round one.

Fili came back in the second with better striking and an escape from Mitchell's single successful takedown. The third round saw Mitchell return to his bread and butter takedowns, sealing him a win on all three scorecards.

Also on the main card, in an action-packed opening fight, Thiago Moises edged out a decision win over Bobby Green by using his superior Brazilian jiu jitsu skills.

After a frenzy of strikes, Kevin Holland slammed Charlie Ontiveros to the canvas and proceeded to work positions on him. Ontiveros made it back to standing, only to be slammed again, to which he verbally submitted because of an injury. Holland becomes the first fighter to get four wins inside the Octagon in 2020.

Former NFL American football star Greg Hardy showed off evolved skillswith strong ground and pound to Maurice Green in the first round, but it was in the second when his heavy hands got him the TKO stoppage.

A card of full of finishes!



These four leave with an extra 50K for the night 💰



[ B2YB @o2tactical ] pic.twitter.com/cPxOBGLhVt — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Earlier in the prelims, there was a sole decision win for Sean Strickland, while Alexander Hernandez, Adrian Yanez, Jason Witt, Dustin Jacoby and Miles Johns earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva Final Results

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall defeated Anderson Silva via fourth-round TKO at 1:24

2. Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell defeated Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland defeated Charlie Ontiveros via first-round submission at 2:39

4. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy defeated Maurice Green via second-round TKO at 1:12

5. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises defeated Bobby Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez defeated Chris Gruetzemacher via first-round TKO at 1:46

2. Bantamweight bout: Adrian Yanez defeated Victor Rodriguez via first-round KO at 2:46

3. Catchweight (187.5 lb): Sean Strickland defeated Jack Marshman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Catchweight (175.5 lb): Jason Witt defeated Cole Williams via second-round submission at 2:09

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby defeated Justin Ledet via first-round TKO at 2:38

6. Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns defeated Kevin Natividad via third-round KO at 2:51