UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker puts on master class in victory over Kelvin Gastelum

In the Main Event, former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker finally faced #8 contender Gastelum, and their intent from the opening bell was not to go to the fifth round.

Whittaker scored big with a near knockdown by head kick and a takedown in the first round. Whittaker continued with excellent counter-striking in the second, and Gastelum began to find momentum in the third.

The high-level techniques continued into the main event rounds, with Whittaker delivering a barrage of punches and kicks from all ranges as Gastelum doggedly tried to mount an offense. The scorecards showed a clean sweep for a unanimous decision to Whittaker.

At the last-minute, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman were bumped up to the Co-Main Event and they engaged with aggression, exchanging heavy hands through three rounds that swung back and forth. And finally on the judges' scorecards, Arlovski got the unanimous decision victory.

Also on the main card, Abdul Razak Alhassan moved up to middleweight to face Jacob Malkoun in a puncher versus grappler themed bout. Malkoun negated Alhassan's striking power with grinding clinches, drag downs and choke attempts throughout all three rounds, sealing the unanimous decision.

Prospects in the women's flyweight collided when Tracy Cortez and Justine Kish met in the Octagon. Kish was aggressive in her striking until Cortez got the trip and utilized massive ground and pound and hunted for submissions.

Cortez was faster with the clinch and takedown in the second round but Kish was sharp to it and executed her striking. The third round was aggression from both and delivered a close and exciting round, with the split decision going to Cortez.

To open the main card, Luis Pena returned to action against Dana White's Contender Series veteran Alex Munoz in a bout showcasing lightweight prospects.

Pena was hesitant in his stand up, and Munoz used every opportunity to land leg kicks, get inside with his striking and work for takedowns. Munoz kept up with his aggression, but Pena surged in round three, and won the split decision on the scorecards.

Earlier in the prelims, Alexander Romanov, Jessica Penne and Austin Hubbard secured decision wins, while Gerald Meerschaert and Tony Gravely earned the only stoppage wins on the card.

UFC Vegas 24 Final Results

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker defeated Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

2. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski defeated Chase Sherman via unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Middleweight bout: Jacob Malkoun defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Catchweight (126.5 lb) bout: Tracy Cortez defeated Justine Kish via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

5. Lightweight bout: Luis Pena defeated Alexander Munoz via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Alexander Romanov defeated Juan Espino via technical split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Penne defeated Lupita Godinez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

3. Middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert defeated Bartosz Fabinski via technical submission (guillotine choke) at 2:00 of first round

4. Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard defeated Dakota Bush via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Bantamweight bout: Tony Gravely defeated Anthony Birchak via TKO (punch) at 1:31 of second round