UFC Vegas 33 results and recap: Strickland dominates Hall for decision win

In the main event, middleweight contenders No.8 ranked Hall and No.11 ranked Strickland battled and the latter took the early lead with volume punches, and added his wrestling to the mix in the third round. After five full rounds of Strickland's dominant control, he earned the unanimous decision over Hall.

In the bumped up co-main event, strawweight Cheyanne Buys owned a beautiful KO victory with a head kick to Gloria de Paula just as she was returning to her feet, marking a triumphant return to the win column. The victory came at the 1-minute mark of round one and was the fourth fastest finish in strawweight history.

Also on the main card, Jared Gooden stepped in at the last moment against newcomer Niklas Stolze, and starched him with a big right hand for the KO victory in just 1:08 of the first round a welterweight bout.

Earlier, Dana White's Contender Series featherweight signees Collin Anglin and Melsik Baghdasaryan engaged in a stand up test, and it was a head kick in the second round by Baghdasaryan that got the finish via TKO.

In the main card opener, Jason Witt deployed a smart shoot and wrestle game plan against heavy-handed Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout. The final round was an absolute slugfest with Barberena mounting a comeback with huge knockdowns and Witt staying in it to win by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, there were decision wins for Chris Gruetzemacher, Jinh Yu Frey and Zarrukh Adashev, while Kai Kamaka III and Danny Chavez ended their bout in a majority draw with the only stoppage finish on the under card going to Phil Rowe.

UFC Vegas 33 Final Results

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Sean Strickland defeated Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 49-46)

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Cheyanne Buys defeated Gloria de Paula via TKO (strikes) at 1:00 of round one

3. Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden defeated Niklas Stolze via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of round one

4. Featherweight bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Collin Anglin via TKO (strikes) at 1:50 of round two

5. Welterweight bout: Jason Witt defeated Bryan Barberena via majority decision (29-27, 29-28, 28-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Chris Gruetzemacher defeated Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Featherweight bout: Kai Kamaka III Majority Draw vs Danny Chavez (29-27 Kamaka, 28-28, 28-28)

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Jinh Yu Frey defeated Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Flyweight bout: Zarrukh Adashev defeated Ryan Benoit via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Welterweight bout: Phil Rowe defeated Orion Cosce via TKO (strikes) at 4:21 of round one