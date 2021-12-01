UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC Vegas 44, surging No. 4 ranked Rob Font and two-time former UFC featherweight champion and No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo clash in a bantamweight bout.

In the co-main event, it will be a striking fan's dream fight between lightweight contenders as No. 12 ranked Brad Riddell squares off with viral Matrix Muay Thai proponent and No. 14 ranked Rafael Fiziev.

The card is further stacked with fireworks, as fan favorite warhorse Clay Guida meets submission ace Leonardo Santos at lightweight in the main card, while Manel Kape faces Zhalgas Zhumagulov in the preliminary card in a flyweight bout guaranteed to produce tape for the highlight reels.

Also on the main card, light heavyweight contenders collide when No. 13 ranked Jimmy Crute locks horns with No. 14 ranked Jamahal Hill, while Brendan Allen battles Chris Curtis at middleweight.

In the potential main card opener, Bryan Barberena takes on UFC newcomer Darian Weeks in an exciting welterweight matchup right after Maki Pitolo and Dusko Todorovic close out the preliminary card in a clash of middleweight finishers.

The preliminary card will see the likes of Jake Matthews, Jeremiah Wells, Cheyanne Buys, Mallory Martin, Alonzo Menifield, William Knight, Claudio Puelles, Chris Gruetzemacher, Jared Vanderaa, Azamat Murzakanov, Alex Morono, Mickey Gall, Louis Smolka and Vince Morales in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 44:

Taking a walk through memory lane with @JoseAldoJunior 🇧🇷



Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 44 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (December 4) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (December 5) morning. What time does UFC Vegas 44 start? The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, December 4) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 5). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, December 4) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 5). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 44? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. There's only one @ClayGuida 😂



UFC Vegas 44 Fight Card Main Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo 2. Lightweight bout: Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev 3. Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos 4. Light Heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill 5. Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 6. Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic 2. Flyweight bout: Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov 3. Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight 6. Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher 7. Heavyweight bout: Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov 8. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall 9. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales A 6️⃣ pack of @RobSFont finishes 👊



Main Event: Font vs. Aldo Talking Points ► Rob Font aims to keep his momentum going by capitalizing on his second consecutive UFC main event opportunity. • On a four-fight win streak • Holds impressive victories over former champion Cody Garbrandt, as well as Marlon Moraes and Sergio Pettis • Second Most Knockouts in UFC Bantamweight History • Fifth Highest Strike Rate Among Active Bantamweights • Third Largest Strike Differential in a UFC Bantamweight Fight ► Jose Aldo, a two-time UFC featherweight champion, looks to secure his third straight win by taking out another tough contender. • Has memorable victories over Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice) and Chan Sung Jung • Most Wins and Most Finishes in UFC/WEC Featherweight History • 50.1% Significant Strike Accuracy at Bantamweight • Highest Takedown Defense in UFC/WEC Featherweight History