UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 44 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (December 4) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (December 5) morning.
What time does UFC Vegas 44 start?
The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, December 4) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 5). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, December 4) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 5).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 44?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
|
UFC Vegas 44 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
2. Lightweight bout: Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev
3. Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
4. Light Heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
5. Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
6. Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks
Preliminary Card
1. Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
2. Flyweight bout: Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
3. Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
4. Women's Strawweight bout: Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin
5. Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight
6. Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher
7. Heavyweight bout: Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov
8. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall
9. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales
|
Main Event: Font vs. Aldo Talking Points
► Rob Font aims to keep his momentum going by capitalizing on his second consecutive UFC main event opportunity.
• On a four-fight win streak
• Holds impressive victories over former champion Cody Garbrandt, as well as Marlon Moraes and Sergio Pettis
• Second Most Knockouts in UFC Bantamweight History
• Fifth Highest Strike Rate Among Active Bantamweights
• Third Largest Strike Differential in a UFC Bantamweight Fight
► Jose Aldo, a two-time UFC featherweight champion, looks to secure his third straight win by taking out another tough contender.
• Has memorable victories over Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice) and Chan Sung Jung
• Most Wins and Most Finishes in UFC/WEC Featherweight History
• 50.1% Significant Strike Accuracy at Bantamweight
• Highest Takedown Defense in UFC/WEC Featherweight History