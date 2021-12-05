UFC Vegas 44 results and recap: Aldo dominates Font as Fiziev TKOs Riddell

In the main event of the 12-fight stacked card, Font, No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender, opened strong, but two-time former UFC featherweight champion and No. 5 ranked Aldo scored a knockdown in the final seconds of the first round.

The veteran UFC star progressively barged ahead with leg kicks, knockdowns, and ground control throughout the rest of the five-round fight to showcase another legendary performance to secure a unanimous decision victory ensuring a future title shot.

Following the bout, Aldo said, "This is the new Aldo that you're seeing. I trained for this. Everyone thinks I can only go three rounds, I proved I can go five. Rob Font was tough, but no one's going to stop me. I want to be the champion of this division and I'm working towards that."

In the co-main event, lightweight contenders No. 12 ranked Brad Riddell and No. 14 ranked Rafael Fiziev delivered a high-level technical striking performance that was incredibly close through two rounds.

In the final third, Fiziev landed a spinning wheel kick to the head that knocked down Riddell and the referee called an end to the fight.

After the TKO win, Fiziev said, "I love him, he's a good guy and a very nice person. I learned from him before and today. I waited for that moment for three rounds because I know he drops his hand when he goes that way.

"There's one legend here, maybe he wants to fight with me: Vince Vaughn!" (Famous actor Vince Vaughn was in the audience at the UFC Apex Arena.)

Also on the main card, light heavyweight #14 Jamahal Hill leapfrogged #13 Jimmy Crute with a fantastic KO in just 48 seconds.

Earlier, veterans Clay Guida and Leonardo Santos delivered a thrilling back-and-forth first round, then Guida did the unthinkable and became the first person to submit the jiu jitsu ace with a rear naked choke in the second round.

Middleweight Chris Curtis got his second-in-a-row knockout victory with beautiful punches against Brendan Allen in the second round, while Alex Morono claimed a decision win against Mickey Gall in the weltherweight bout that opened the main card.

Earlier on the prelims, the flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Zhalgas Zhumagulov opened with blazing fists; Kape was able to remain clear-headed and land punches in bunches for brilliant first round TKO finish.

Also earning decision wins on the preliminary card were William Knight, Cheyanne Vlismas and Bryan Barberena, while Dusko Todorovic, Claudio Puelles and Vince Morales earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 44 Final Results

Main Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

2. Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev defeated Brad Riddell via TKO (strikes) at 2:20 of round three

3. Lightweight bout: Clay Guida defeated Leonardo Santos via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:21 of round two

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill defeated Jimmy Crute via knockout at :48 of round one

5. Middleweight bout: Chris Curtis defeated Brendan Allen via TKO (strikes) at 1:58 of round two

6. Welterweight bout: Alex Morono defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Dusko Todorovic defeated Maki Pitolo via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the first round

2. Flyweight bout: Manel Kape defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov via TKO (strikes) at 4:02 of round one

3. Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Cheyanne Vlismas defeated Mallory Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight defeated Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles defeated Chris Gruetzemacher via submission (kneebar) at 3:25 of round three

7. Bantamweight bout: Vince Morales defeated Louis Smolka via knockout at 2:02 of round one