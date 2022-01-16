UFC Vegas 46 results and recap: Kattar outworks Chikadze as Collier submits Sherman

In the main event of the opening UFC event of 2022, featherweight contenders No. 5 ranked Kattar and No. 8 ranked Chikadze engaged in a brilliant and technical striking clash.

Kattar had Chikadze on the ground in the first round, and forced him on the back foot for a second round boxers' brawl. After that, Kattar surged and assaulted with elbows that cut, and Chikadze stayed in his first 5-round bout out of pure grit.

The unanimous decision was deservedly awarded to Kattar who said, "It's bittersweet. I feel (physically bad), but I've never been better. Giga's a tough fighter and they all bet against me on this fight, but like I've been saying, it doesn't matter who calls you out, if you believe in yourself, that's all that matters. I know what I have, now everyone else is learning."

In the co-main event, heavyweights Jake Collier and Chase Sherman shook the Octagon. After a banging opening stanza, Collier forced Chase down and landed splitting elbows that made him cover and turn. Collier took the back and got the tap via rear naked choke, all in the first round.

After the win, Collier said, "Don't let it go to the judges. I was out here to kill and have fun. It was weird that I took him down. I didn't think I'd go for a finish, but it is what it is. I just went for it. A win is a win in UFC. He's a tough dude, so I'm glad I finished him."

Also on the main card, in a thrilling flyweight scrap, No. 5 ranked Brandon Royval and No. 7 ranked Rogerio Bontorin proved that styles make fights. Royval landed double the strikes while Bontorin nailed a whopping 7 takedown attempts.

But to show off their incredible well-rounded abilities, Royval almost got an armbar submission and Bontorin nearly got a knockdown. The judges had a tough time of it, and a split decision went the way of Royval.

He'll be closely watching what happens in the rematch title fight between UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Number 1 contender Deiveson Figueiredo at next Sunday's UFC 270.

Former women's flyweight title challengers added fire to the contender discussion when No. 2 ranked Katlyn Chookagian and No. 4 ranked Jennifer Maia battled to the final bell.

Chookagian had the early surge: she weathered the onslaught, had ground control and out-struck Maia in the first round. Maia rose to the occasion and made the next two rounds competitive.

Chookagian's jab was her key to victory, and she employed it with fury to earn a unanimous decision. Chookagian ties women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko with 8 wins in the division, and is now in prime position for another title shot.

After 200 kickboxing fights, Viacheslav Borshchev announced his intention to become an MMA fighter by leaving Russia and showing up on the doorstep of Team Alpha Male with presents for Urijah Faber.

The Dana White's Contender Series graduate today announced his arrival to the stacked UFC lightweight division with an impressive debut. Dakota Bush came out strong with a brilliant game plan of takedowns, yet Borshchev rose to the occasion and showed an improving wrestling defense.

His famous left hook was his weapon of choice which he employed to the liver and crumpled Bush for a first round TKO. Borshchev celebrated with an equally impressive traditional hopak dance.

In the main card opener, Bill Algeo dominated Joanderson Brito over three rounds in a featherweight to earn a unanimous decision win after Jamie Pickett defeated Joseph Holmes in the preliminary card, that also saw Court McGee, Brian Kelleher and TJ Brown earn decision wins.

UFC Vegas 46 Final Results

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar defeated Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

2. Heavyweight bout: Jake Collier defeated Chase Sherman via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:26 of the first round

3. Flyweight bout: Brandon Royval defeated Rogerio Bontorin via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian defeated Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Lightweight bout: Viacheslav Borshchev defeated Dakota Bush via TKO (strikes) at 3:47 of the first round

6. Featherweight bout: Bill Algeo defeated Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett defeated Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Welterweight bout: Court McGee defeated Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Featherweight bout: Brian Kelleher defeated Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Lightweight bout: TJ Brown defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)