UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan fight card, date, time and where to watch

Venue, date, start time and telecast information
When and where does UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan take place?
The event takes place on Saturday (August 1) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event takes place in the early hours of Sunday (August 2) in India.
What time does UFC Vegas 5 event start?
The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 1) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 2). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, August 1) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 2).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 5?
All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish in the US, while in India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV.
Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan: Main event talking points
• Derek Brunson (20-7, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) looks to extend his current win streak
by becoming the first person to defeat Shahbazyan
◦ No. 8 ranked middleweight contender
◦ 11 wins by KO, three via submission
◦ Two-fight win streak
◦ 14 first-round finishes
◦ Holds KO wins over Lyoto Machida, Uriah Hall and Sam Alvey
• Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.) takes a step up in competition and
looks to earn his most critical victory yet
◦ Undefeated No. 9 ranked middleweight contender
◦ Nine wins by KO, one via submission
◦ 10 first-round finishes
◦ Among the youngest fighters on roster at age 22
◦ Holds victories against over Brad Tavares, Jack Marshman and Charles Byrd
Joanne Calderwood vs, Jennifer Maia: Co-main event talking points
• Joanne Calderwood (14-4, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) intends to make a statement by
becoming the first person to finish Maia in the UFC
◦ No. 3 ranked women's flyweight contender
◦ 19-2 pro kickboxing record
◦ Five wins by KO, one by submission
◦ Has won three of four since returning to flyweight
◦ Holds wins over Andrea Lee, Ariane Lipski and Valerie Letourneau
• Jennifer Maia (17-6-1, fighting out of Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil) seeks to secure her first
shot at UFC gold with the most important victory of her career
◦ No. 6 ranked women's flyweight contender
◦ Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai
◦ Four wins by KO, four via submission
◦ Has won eight of last 10
◦ Holds wins over Roxanne Modaffer
UFC Vegas 5 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
2. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
3. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
4. Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
5. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles
Preliminary card
1. Bantamweight bout: Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez
2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
3. Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg vs. Nathan Maness
4. Middleweight bout: Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez
5. Featherweight bout: Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev
6. Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden