UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan fight card, date, time and where to watch

Bengaluru, July 31: After a month-long stay on Fight Island, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the US with clash of top middleweight contenders headliner in UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan.

The main event of UFC Vegas 5 will see a middleweight bout between No. 8 ranked Derek Brunson and unbeaten No. 9 ranked Edmen Shahbazyan.

The co-main event of the night, meanwhile, will see a critical bout in the women's flyweight division as No. 3 ranked contender Joanne Calderwood steps up on short notice to take on No. 6 ranked Jennifer Maia.

Also on the main card, No. 12 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque looks to defend his spot in the rankings against rising prospect Randy Brown in an exciting bout.

While, Lando Vannata and Bobby Green look to replicate their first Fight of the Night performance in a thrilling lightweight rematch, Kevin Holland and Trevin Giles look to build their win streaks in a clash at middleweight.

In the preliminary card, we will see prominent names like Frankie Saenz, Jonathan Martinez, Ed Herman, Gerald Meerschaert, Ray Borg, Eric Spicley, Markus Perez, Timur Valiev, Chris Gutierrez in action along side promotional newcomers Jamall Emmers, Nathan Maness and Cody Durden.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 5:

If you don’t know, now you know. @DerekBrunson vs @edmenshahbazyan is LIVE SATURDAY on @espn+ at 9pm ET #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/vU7D6QwaxN — danawhite (@danawhite) July 31, 2020 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where does UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan take place? The event takes place on Saturday (August 1) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event takes place in the early hours of Sunday (August 2) in India. What time does UFC Vegas 5 event start? The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 1) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 2). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, August 1) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 2). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 5? All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish in the US, while in India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan: Main event talking points • Derek Brunson (20-7, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) looks to extend his current win streak by becoming the first person to defeat Shahbazyan ◦ No. 8 ranked middleweight contender ◦ 11 wins by KO, three via submission ◦ Two-fight win streak ◦ 14 first-round finishes ◦ Holds KO wins over Lyoto Machida, Uriah Hall and Sam Alvey • Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.) takes a step up in competition and looks to earn his most critical victory yet ◦ Undefeated No. 9 ranked middleweight contender ◦ Nine wins by KO, one via submission ◦ 10 first-round finishes ◦ Among the youngest fighters on roster at age 22 ◦ Holds victories against over Brad Tavares, Jack Marshman and Charles Byrd Title shot on hold for one night only?@DRkneevil puts it on the line at #UFCVegas5 this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/lZuS3Mt60N — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 28, 2020 Joanne Calderwood vs, Jennifer Maia: Co-main event talking points • Joanne Calderwood (14-4, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) intends to make a statement by becoming the first person to finish Maia in the UFC ◦ No. 3 ranked women's flyweight contender ◦ 19-2 pro kickboxing record ◦ Five wins by KO, one by submission ◦ Has won three of four since returning to flyweight ◦ Holds wins over Andrea Lee, Ariane Lipski and Valerie Letourneau • Jennifer Maia (17-6-1, fighting out of Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil) seeks to secure her first shot at UFC gold with the most important victory of her career ◦ No. 6 ranked women's flyweight contender ◦ Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai ◦ Four wins by KO, four via submission ◦ Has won eight of last 10 ◦ Holds wins over Roxanne Modaffer UFC Vegas 5 Fight Card Main Card 1. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan 2. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia 3. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown 4. Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green 5. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles Preliminary card 1. Bantamweight bout: Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert 3. Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg vs. Nathan Maness 4. Middleweight bout: Eric Spicely vs. Markus Perez 5. Featherweight bout: Jamall Emmers vs. Timur Valiev 6. Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden