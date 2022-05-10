UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC Vegas 54, former light heavyweight champion and current No. 1 contender Jan Blachowicz takes on surging No. 3 ranked Aleksandar Rakic in a battle for supremacy.

The co-main event will also see light heavyweights do battle as No. 13 ranked Ryan Spann takes on dangerous striker Ion Cutelaba, who has a splendid record of stoppage wins in his mixed martial arts career.

Also on the main card, Davey Grant battles Louis Smolka in an exciting bantamweight matchup after No. 1 ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian looks to spoil the 125-pound return of No. 8 strawweight Amanda Ribas.

Plus, Frank Camacho faces debuting Dana White's Contender Series signee Manuel Torres at lightweight after another DWCS contract winner Jake Hadley debuts against Allan Nascimento in a flyweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Viviane Araujo, Andrea Lee, Michael Johnson, Alan Patrick, Virna Jandiroba, Angela Hill, Tatsuro Taira, Carlos Candelario, Nick Maximov and Andre Petroski in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 54:

This Saturday!



🇵🇱 JanBlachowicz vs Rakic_UFC 🇦🇹🇷🇸 at #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/UiBiTY1MtO — UFC Europe (UFCEurope) May 9, 2022 Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC Vegas 54 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (May 14) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (May 15). What time does UFC Vegas 54 start? The preliminary card starts at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT / 11:30 PM GMT (Saturday, May 14) | 5 AM IST (Sunday, May 15). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, May 14) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 15). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 54? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, while prelims will kick off on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Fiiiiiiiight weeeeek!JanBlachowicz vs rakic_ufc is LIVE and FREE SATURDAY on ESPN2 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/TZBVdCiA1n — danawhite (danawhite) May 9, 2022 UFC Vegas 54 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic 2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba 3. Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka 4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas 5. Lightweight Bout: Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres 6. Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento Preliminary Card 1. Women's Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee 2. Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick 3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill 4. Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario 5. Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski Rocketing up the LHW rankings 🚀



[ Rakic_UFC | #UFCVegas54 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN2 & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/0AAwurZgA7 — UFC (ufc) May 9, 2022 Main Event: Blachowicz vs. Rakic Talking Points Jan Blachowicz looks to stop Rakic's momentum with a show-stealing performance and set himself up for another crack at the championship. • No. 1 UFC light heavyweight • Former UFC light heavyweight champion • Eight wins via KO, nine by submission • Seven first-round finishes • Holds wins over Israel Adesanya, Dominick Reyes and Luke Rockhold Aleksandar Rakic hopes to take out a former champion and stake his claim for his first UFC title shot. • No. 3 UFC light heavyweight • Nine wins via KO, one by submission • Eight first-round finishes • Has finished 10 of 14 wins • Holds wins over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Jimi Manuwa No one does face offs quite like ICutelaba 👀



[ #UFCVegas54 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN2 & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/6bRbMwNam6 — UFC (ufc) May 9, 2022 Co-main Event: Spann vs. Cutelaba Talking Points Ryan Spann intends to defend his spot in the Top 15 by stopping Cutelaba with a highlight reel victory. • No. 13 ranked UFC light heavyweight • Five wins via KO, 11 by submission • 13 first-round finishes • Holds wins over Misha Cirkunov, Devin Clark and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Ion Cutelaba has his sights set on finishing Spann to crack the light heavyweight Top 15. • 12 wins via KO, two by submission • 13 first-round finishes • Ten finishes in 1:13 or less • Holds knockouts over Khalil Rountree Jr., Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Henrique da Silva