UFC Vegas 58 results and recap: Fiziev knocks out Dos Anjos; Borralho outworks Petrosyan

The 11-fight card stacked with up-and-comers showcased some amazing high-level performances, capped off with a thrilling main event as the event in total witnessed five stoppages and six fights going the distance.

In the main event, former champion and now #7 ranked lightweight Dos Anjos and #10 ranked Fiziev showcased incredible skills, from brilliant striking to cage grappling exchanges.

Fast paced and tactical, the bout went all the way into the fifth round. Right at the start of the final round, Fiziev's left hook finally finished the job.

After the KO victory, Fiziev said, "Now we know who's the best Rafa in UFC! Now I want to know who's the best Rafa in sport: Rafael Nadal, come here! Give me something nice, someone in the top five, to make one more knock out in the fifth round, I'm ready."

In the co-main event, up-and-coming Dana White's Contender Series middleweights Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan showed a contrast in style across three rounds. Borralho's takedowns and grappling proved to be the deciding factor against Petrosyan's striking acumen.

After the bout, Borralho said, "I know I can strike, I did good in the first round, I got him with one hand, but I'm not dumb. That's why I'm the 'fighting nerd', I calculate everything.

"The best calculated thing was to get him down because he wasn't defending my takedowns. I got the job done. That's what matters."

In the main card opener, Australian Jamie Mullarkey and veteran Michael Johnson delivered a thrilling lightweight bout, dropping each other throughout a three-round close brawl, and the scorecards went the way of Mullarkey.

Bantamweight prospect Said Nurmagomedov picked up a big win, as he outpointed Douglas Silva de Andrade over three rounds of excellent striking. Also, Chase Sherman finished Jared Vanderaa in a heavyweight bout. Plus, Aiemann Zahabi earned the decision against Ricky Turcios.

In the preliminary card, Cody Brundage, David Onama and Kennedy Nzechukwu were among the fighters winning via stoppage, while Antonina Shevchenko and Saidyokub Kakhramonov earned decision wins in their respective bouts.

The Fight of the Night was awarded to Michael Johnson versus Jamie Mullarkey, while the Performances of the Night earners were main card stoppage winners Fiziev and Sherman.

UFC Vegas 58 Results

Main Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev defeated Rafael Dos Anjos via KO at 0:18 of round five

2. Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho defeated Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov defeated Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman defeated Jared Vanderaa via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of round three

5. Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi defeated Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey defeated Michael Johnson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)



Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage defeated Tresean Gore via KO at 3:50 of round one

2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko defeated Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

3. Featherweight Bout: David Onama defeated Garrett Armfield via submission (arm triangle) at 3:13 of the third round

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Karl Roberson via TKO (strikes) at 2:19 of round three

5. Bantamweight Bout: Saidyokub Kakhramonov defeated Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)