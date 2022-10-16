UFC Vegas 62 results and recap: Grasso dominates Araujo for decision win as Martinez stops Swanson

The 11-fight card saw five fights go the distance and six end in stoppages. The main card and preliminary card saw an even share of stoppage wins at 3. The entire event saw two submissions and four KO or TKO finishes.

Fighting in her first main event, women's flyweight Grasso, who is ranked 5th outworked No. 6 ranked Araujo in five rounds with the all the three judges scoring in her favour for a decision win.

In the co-main event, Jonathan Martinez stopped Cub Swanson in the second round of a bantamweight bout, while the middleweight bout on the main card between Dusko Todorovic and Jordan Wright was awarded the fight of the night bonus.

Martinez and Tatsuro Taira also pocketed $50,000 performance bonuses for their respective stoppage wins over Swanson and C.J. Vergara.

UFC Vegas 62 Final Results

Main Card

1. Women's Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso defeated Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

2. Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez defeated Cub Swanson via TKO (leg kick) at 4:19 of round 2

3. Middleweight Bout: Dusko Todorovic defeated Jordan Wright via TKO (punches and elbows) at 3:12 of round 2

4. Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao defeated Victor Henry via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield defeated Misha Cirkunov via KO (punches) at 1:28 of round 1

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight Bout: Leomana Martinez defeated Brandon Davis via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun defeated Nick Maximov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito defeated Lucas Alexander via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of round 1

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez defeated Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Catchweight (129 lbs) Bout: Tatsuro Taira defeated C.J. Vergara via Submission (arm bar) at 4:19 of round 2

6. Welterweight Bout: Pete Rodriguez defeated Mike Jackson via KO (punches and knee) at 1:33 of round 1