US gymnast Nia Dennis leaves Michelle Obama mesmerised!

Over the past week, Nia has gone viral with a video of her floor routine in a meet against Arizona State University.

While the 21-year-old's tumbling passes were near-perfect as she scored 9.950 from the judges, it was her dancing that largely caught the attention of all with the video going viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Obama re-shared Nia's floor route clip which was originally posted on the official Twitter account of UCLA Gymnastics team. "This is what #blackexcellence looks like. @DennisNia does it again!" they shared alongside the clip.

Obama, while sharing the clip, wrote, "Now that's what I call fierce! You're a star, @DennisNia!"

Nia's video clip has gone viral on the internet leaving the the keyboard warriors all over the world mesmerised.

The floor routine by Nia incorporated songs by artists including Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Missy Elliott.

She said Black Lives Matter protests inspired the performance, which saw her kneel with her fist in the air.

Sporting stars across the world took the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement last year, after African-American man George Floyd was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck.

"I had to... for the culture," Nia wrote on Instagram.

The incredible UCLA gymnast @DennisNia talked to me about her viral video and it being posted by @MichelleObama. pic.twitter.com/FPJ3xR9qpj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 28, 2021

Later, the promising gymnast shared her reaction to the whole incident, especially about Obama's tweet, while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Last year also Nia had made similar headlines in social media for a routine set to a medley of Beyonce songs.

(With inputs from Agencies)