US Olympic sprint great Bobby Morrow dies, World Athletics pays tribute

His death was confirmed by San Benito School District, whose 12,000-seat stadium is named the Bobby Morrow Stadium.

Its trustee board superintendent Dr Nate Carman said the stadium would "serve as a reminder of his world-renowned athleticism".

The School District's statement added: "San Benito will forever remember its hometown track star that went on to bring home multiple Olympic Gold medals."

Morrow won the 100 metres, 200m and was a member of the United States' 4x100m relay champion team at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

World Athletics remembered Morrow as one of only four athletes to complete the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay set in a single Olympics, which puts Morrow in the same bracket as Jesse Owens at Berlin in 1936, Carl Lewis at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, and Usain Bolt, who achieved the feat in 2012 and 2016.

"World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that Bobby Morrow, winner of three gold medals for the USA at the 1956 Olympic Games, died on Saturday at the age of 84," said a statement from the global governing body.

Morrow was Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year in 1956 but retired from athletics after failing to make the US team for the 1960 Olympics in Rome.