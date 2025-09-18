More sports USA Team Gains Advantage From Busier Schedule Before Ryder Cup At Bethpage Black Scottie Scheffler asserts that the USA team will benefit from a busier schedule prior to the Ryder Cup. This change aims to enhance their readiness for the event at Bethpage Black. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 17:31 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Scottie Scheffler believes that the United States team will gain an advantage from their more active schedule leading up to the Ryder Cup. The world number one, along with nine other Team USA members, participated in the Procore Championship last weekend. This marks a shift from previous years' protocols. In contrast, before the 2023 Ryder Cup, only two team members played in the final PGA Tour event.

Scheffler, who emerged victorious at the Procore Championship, is confident that Team USA is now better positioned to win the Ryder Cup in New York due to this strategic change. Reflecting on his past experiences in team events, he noted how unusual it felt to have a long break after the season ended before major events like the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup.

"When I look at my experience from the last few team events, it's weird to have such a long break after the season ends, to one of our biggest events being either the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup," said Scheffler after his recent victory.

The upcoming Ryder Cup will commence on September 26 at Bethpage Black. Scheffler emphasised that maintaining sharpness is crucial but also acknowledged the importance of rest after a demanding season. Balancing rest and preparation is vital for these significant team events.

Scheffler expressed that playing tournament golf throughout the year is physically and mentally taxing. Therefore, finding a balance between resting and preparing for team events is essential. He believes participating in tournaments like this week's was necessary for their preparation.

Scheffler stated that these major events are significant for Americans and are taken with great pride. He finds it odd to have a four or five-week gap between their season's end and such an important team event. However, he feels well-prepared for Bethpage and eager for the week to begin.