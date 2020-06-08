USA Table Tennis signs Indian Sports Tech Startup Stupa as an exclusive analytics partner

Stupa's first-of-its-kind analytics product will help prioritise improvement areas and provide technical, physical & tactical feedback for each identified player to USATT enabling them to build a customised training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Virginia Sung, CEO, USATT, said, "We see great value and potential in bringing analytics tool for the benefit of our national team. Stupa's tool is very effective and provides data-driven insights to the players & coaches. Their upcoming Artificial intelligence model will certainly bring a change the way Table Tennis is coached, played and viewed"

"USATT has a refreshing perspective and their foresight in trying to bring a transformative change through technology is commendable. We are honoured to work closely with them," said, Megha Gambhir, Co-founder & CEO, Stupa Sports Analytics.

"Table tennis is a high-speed game, involving intense spin and rapid exchange of balls, therefore its complex to analyse. Our revolutionary product, a first of its kind in the world of Table Tennis captures data from matches & training, extrapolates it, to provide analysis and inferences in an interactive manner. By deploying next-gen technology, Artificial Intelligence, we are targeting to provide real-time data and statistical analysis to players/coaches providing them with a new window to delve deeper into their game."

Former National Coach of Indian Team, Co-founder and COO of Stupa Sports Analytics, Deepak Malik, who has been deeply involved in grass root level coaching with Pinnacle Table Tennis Academy, said, "I am delighted with where we have reached even though there is still a long way to go. We have experienced the power of this product practically as we saw a transformative change in the game of some leading Indian players who used it. A lot of games like Cricket, Tennis have products which provide deeper insights, but Table Tennis still relied on the manual method. That is about to change."

