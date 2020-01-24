Usain Bolt is set to become a father

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist, who retired from the sport after the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London revealed the news on his social media accounts.

"I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE," Bolt tweeted from his official handle and sharec the same on Facebook.

I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi__b pic.twitter.com/5KjSvTmg7y — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 23, 2020

His long-time love Bennett added on Instagram: "Our golden child. Coming soon..."

Bolt is the world record holder for both 100 and 200M and regarded widely as the greatest sprinter in history.

After athletics, the Jamaican tried his luck in football, with the national team as well as with A League club Central Coast Mariners, who released him after a short trial with the team.