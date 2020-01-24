English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Usain Bolt is set to become a father

By
Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt revealed the news on his social media accounts.

Bengaluru, January 24: Sprint king Usain Bolt has announced that he and girlfriend Kasi Bennett are expecting a child together.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist, who retired from the sport after the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London revealed the news on his social media accounts.

"I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE," Bolt tweeted from his official handle and sharec the same on Facebook.

His long-time love Bennett added on Instagram: "Our golden child. Coming soon..."

View this post on Instagram

Our golden child ❤️ Coming soon...

A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) on Jan 23, 2020 at 2:29am PST

Bolt is the world record holder for both 100 and 200M and regarded widely as the greatest sprinter in history.

After athletics, the Jamaican tried his luck in football, with the national team as well as with A League club Central Coast Mariners, who released him after a short trial with the team.

More USAIN BOLT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue