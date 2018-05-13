Arum pessimistic over Lomachenko-Garcia prospects

Lomachenko again made history at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, becoming world champion in a third weight division in only his 12th professional fight - an unprecedented achievement.

The Ukrainian was sent to the canvas by Linares in the sixth round, but recovered to claim victory in the 10th and the WBA lightweight title.

Lomachenko is set to remain at 135lb for the foreseeable future and was quoted by The Ring as saying: "I'm always interested in unifying the titles. This is why I came to this weight class and that's what I'll be looking for."

However, the undefeated WBC strap-holder Garcia, who was involved in an acrimonious split from Arum's Top Rank promotions, seems unlikely to be the 30-year-old's next opponent.

"With a Mikey Garcia , it becomes the second coming of Mayweather-Pacquiao," said the 86-year-old Arum, referring to the May 2015 fight that was several years in the making.

"The negotiations will go on - I may be 90 years old by the time negotiations finish. I'm tired of that.

"Whoever's the best available, whichever makes the most sense, that’s what we're gonna go after."

Arum hailed the character shown by Lomachenko against Linares, adding: "Going into this fight, we knew Loma was a huge talent. After this fight, we know now that he’s a fighter."

Source: OPTA