Vasyl Lomachenko makes history with TKO win over Jorge Linares

Lomachenko (11-1) became the fastest ever to win world titles in three weight divisions with his victory at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian was knocked down in the sixth round but recovered, a huge blow to Linares' body in the 10th ending the fight.

Already a two-division champion, two-time Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko made it three in his 12th fight after moving up to 135 pounds.

While Linares (44-4), the Venezuelan an outsider despite defending for the seventh time, made the better start against a cautious Lomachenko, the Ukrainian took over thanks to multiple combinations and his incredible speed.

That led to a flurry to finish the fifth round as Linares – warned multiple times for low blows – was left frustrated with his eye swelling.

However, Linares landed a much-needed blow in the sixth, a huge counter right hand flooring an overconfident Lomachenko.

But Lomachenko managed to settle, opening up a cut above Linares' left eye, before landing the decisive blow in the 10th.

After several shots to Linares' head, a left hand to the body ended the bout as Lomachenko made history.

Munguia upsets Ali to win WBO light-middleweight title

Jaime Munguia produced a stunning upset win over Sadam Ali to claim the WBO light-middleweight title. The 21-year-old Mexican (29-0) dominated from the outset before knocking out Ali (26-2) in the fourth round.

Munguia was handed the fight on two weeks' notice after Liam Smith's withdrawal due to an allergic reaction. He made the most of his opportunity, overpowering Ali from the beginning of the fight.

Ali was floored twice in the first round and again in the second as Munguia dominated. Munguia was in complete control and it seemed only a matter of time before he landed the decisive blow, sending Ali to the canvas once more in the fourth round to end the fight.

