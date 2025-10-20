Verstappen Dominates Austin Grand Prix, Closing Gap To Championship Leader Piastri

How can India qualify for Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals after defeat against England? All Scenarios Explained

Max Verstappen showcased his dominance at the United States Grand Prix, securing victory over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. After winning the sprint race, Verstappen led from start to finish in Austin. This win narrowed the gap to championship leader Piastri to 40 points, with Piastri finishing fifth. Norris, overcoming a tough battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, finished second and reduced the gap with teammate Piastri to just 14 points.

Norris started alongside Verstappen but lost a position to Leclerc at the first corner. Leclerc was the only top-10 driver on soft tyres. Norris eventually overtook Leclerc before he pitted for medium tyres on lap 22. Norris stayed out for ten more laps but fell behind again. Despite tyre concerns, Norris passed Leclerc with five laps left, securing his 15th podium of 2025.

Verstappen's victory marked his third win in four races and fifth of the season. He maintained a commanding lead throughout, completing an untroubled pit stop. This triumph was his 122nd career podium, equalling Sebastian Vettel as the third-most in history. Only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have more podiums than Verstappen.

Elsewhere on the track, Lewis Hamilton faced a late scare due to a suspected puncture but managed to hold off Piastri's pressure on the final lap to finish fourth. George Russell secured sixth place, while Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda crossed the line in seventh. Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, Haas' Oliver Bearman, and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso completed the top ten.

The current Drivers' Championship standings see Oscar Piastri leading with 346 points. Lando Norris follows closely with 332 points, while Max Verstappen is third with 306 points. In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren leads with 678 points, ahead of Mercedes and Ferrari.

Piastri and Norris have consistently acknowledged Verstappen's potential to clinch a fifth consecutive Drivers' Championship this season. With five races remaining in 2025, Verstappen remains determined to increase his tally of top-three finishes this year and intensify pressure on McLaren.

The Formula One calendar now moves to Mexico next weekend. The race promises further excitement as drivers continue their quest for championship glory.

Position Driver (Team) 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2. Lando Norris (McLaren) 3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 6. George Russell (Mercedes) 7. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) 8. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) 9. Oliver Bearman (Haas) 10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

Verstappen continues his pursuit of another title as he aims to close in on his rivals during these crucial final races of the season.