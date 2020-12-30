Very excited to complete the TCS World 10K: Chitra Magimairaj, two-time World Billiards and Snooker Champion

Always keen on participating in the World's most Premier 10K run which is held annually in Bengaluru, the champion cueist could never make this wish come true due to her commitments in cue sports, but with the TCS App-enabled race this year, she was able to achieve this milestone at her convenience, at a location that best suited her.

Expressing her excitement, the 47-year-old Magimairaj said, "Time doesn't permit me to take part in such races. Either I am out of the country playing international tournaments, or playing national tournaments in other cities when TCS World 10K is usually held in Bengaluru. Because of this pandemic situation, no tournaments were happening for us, so I had nothing else to do. When I got to know that TCS World 10K is happening, I registered myself for the run. I felt like finally, my dream of running a long-distance event is coming true. And, I was so happy that even in these situations, I am getting a chance to run, and do something which I love the most. I was really excited on completing the run," the two-time world champion said.

On being asked about how she prepared for her maiden TCS World10K, the 47-year-old champion said, "I have been actively running since my childhood, but due to the ACL reconstruction in the right knee, my running is restricted only to the treadmill. Every morning, I spend three hours on all the fitness stuff. I spend 45 minutes on the treadmill. The only thing I did was a trial run on the road a day before my actual run.

“Also, I have never trained outside before, so this was one of the reasons for me to go and run outside in the fresh air. I would say the app has helped me a lot during my run, with the navigation and the updates on timing. Though I am not a tech-savvy person, I believe it's going be the future of running," added Magimairaj, who took 75 minutes to finish the 10K.

Before achieving great heights in cue sports, Magimairaj was a national-level cricketer and a field hockey player. Hence, coming from a sports background, and following her father's footstep, who was also an athlete, the Bengaluru-born cueist has been associated with running since the age of five.

"I have been associated with running since a very young age, let's say since I was five years old. After no more hockey and cricket, and when I had my knee injury back then, my running was restricted only to the treadmill. But I do run every day, I do exercise every day," she added.

When quizzed about how running is helpful in cue sports, the Asian Games medalist opined, "As a professional sportsperson you have to be fit. It's a mind game, just like chess, so you have to be fit both mentally and physically, so running is something, which helps you achieve that. If you are playing cue sports that doesn't mean you don't need running. It is one of the best forms of staying fit and build endurance. Personally, I love running, it makes me active and when I run, it gives me mental peace and calmness," she said.

Source: Press Release