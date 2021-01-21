Vijay D Patil throws light on the importance of venue infrastructure in event success

The surge of adrenaline when your team wins the game, the thrill of seeing your favourite artist live, these are highly emotional experiences and the venue plays a very crucial role in exacting this response from those in the audience. A homegrown venue that deserves to be among these most iconic event destinations is Maharashtra's DY Patil Stadium.

Speaking on what makes a venue the cornerstone of any successful event, Dr Vijay D Patil 'President of DY Patil Sports Academy said, "The success of an event is largely based on the capabilities of a venue to ensure that every single aspect of production is efficient and that a solid infrastructure is in place. From audience comfort to technological proficiency and a seamless intermingling of various seemingly innocuous aspects are what it takes to deliver an event that wins on all fronts."

Speaking on the effect of the pandemic on live events, he added, "Due to the pandemic, most major events across the world have had to cancel or reschedule their dates. From the Olympics to Formula One to Football. In fact, the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup was meant to take place in India this year but even that had to be postponed."

Inaugurated in 2008, the stadium has been home to some of the country's most iconic events. Its impressive infrastructure has been lauded for being on par with global best practices and it has also earned the prestige of hosting the very first Indian Premier League final and the very first Indian Super League final. Music Superstars have also graced the stage at the DY Patil Stadium including the likes of Justin Beiber, U2, Katy Perry and our own eminent composer A.R. Rahman.

Source: Media Release