Vijender Singh's American dreams: A world title bout with Canelo Alvarez at Madison Square!

The 33-year-old, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has an unbeaten 10-0 record since he turned pro in 2015, but failed to get a single fight this year.

He has now turned to Arum's Top Rank Promotions, where he will get a chance to train with leading coaches including Robert Garcia and Freddie Roach, the long-time handler of Filipino great Manny Pacquiao.

"It's great to be associated with Top Rank. I want to take my unbeaten performance in UK and India to America as well," said Vijender.

"They will grant us three to five fights in a year depending upon my training and fitness. US is the place to be when it comes to pro boxing."

Vijender said it was his ambition to square off with middleweight world champion Alvarez, who is taking on Britain's WBA super middleweight champ Rocky Fielding at New York's Madison Square Garden on December 15.

"If I can get Canelo at Madison Square Garden, what better than that. He is fighting in the super middleweight category with Rocky Fielding. He is a good fighter and if I do get a chance to face him for the world title then why not," said Singh.

For Vijender, fighting in the US is a "dream come true" and he believes training with big names like Garcia and Roach will lift his career.

"Bob Arum introduced us to Garcia and Roach. We are still trying to figure out who will ultimately train me. But certainly they are all big names and it will be an honour to be coached by them," said Vijender.

"I am training hard despite not getting a fight this year. But will take it to the next level when I travel to the US later this month," added the Indian, whose last fight was against African champion Ernest Amuzu in December 2017.

Vijender's scheduled fight in July this year against Briton Lee Markham for the Commonwealth super middleweight title was called off after his opponent pulled out due to injury.

