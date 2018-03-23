Vivaan Kapoor wins bronze in trap shooting

The 16-year-old shooter secured bronze with 30 hits out of 40 clays, finishing ahead of Kun-Pi Yang of Chinese Taipei (26) in the final.

Vivaan (113) combined with Lakshay (112) and Ali Aman Elahi (103) to win the team bronze with a total score of 328 behind Australia (331) and gold medallist China (335).

In the individual event, Vivaan shot 113 in qualification to qualify as the fifth finalist after coming second best to the silver winning Chinese 4-3 in a shoot-off to determine minor places.

He then shot 26 out of the first 35 birds to edge out Chinese Taipei's Kun-Pi Yang who also had the same number of hits but Vivaan had qualified in a higher position for the final, which ensured his first junior World Cup medal.

Lakshay and Elahi were 8th and 13th in the qualification respectively.

Italy's 18-year-old Matteo Marongui pocketed the first international gold medal of his career, pipping Ouyang Yiliu of China in a shoot-off for first place.

In the 50m rifle 3 position event, India's Sam George Sajan (402.5) finished 6th in the final after shooting 1140 in the qualification.

The other Indians in the event - Harshit Binjwa, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Mithlesh Babu finished 9th, 12th and 13th respectively. China won its third gold medal as Zhang Changhong ruled the 50m rifle 3 positions junior final, adding his name to the ones of Liu Yuqi and Duan Yuwei.

Finland's Sebastian Langstrom (19) took silver with 448.0 points, while the bronze medal was awarded to Hungary's Zalan Pekler.

India so far has two gold and three bronze medals in the competition and are placed second behind China, who collected five gold, one silver and three bronze.