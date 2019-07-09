English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Viviani ends wait for Tour de France stage win Alaphilippe retains yellow jersey

By Opta
Viviani - cropped

Nancy, July 9: Elia Viviani triumphed in a sprint finish in Nancy to claim his maiden stage win at the Tour de France as Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey.

It was Viviani's Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Alaphilippe who attacked late on in stage three and, determined not to be outdone, the Italian took the glory on Tuesday when he crossed the line just ahead of Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan.

A three-rider breakaway of Yoann Offredo, Frederik Backaert and Michael Schar built up an impressive gap of three minutes with over 200 kilometres remaining, with the trio maintaining an advantage until the latter stages.

Two crashes held the peloton up in their pursuit, but the breakaway group was eventually caught in a dramatic approach to the line.

Viviani - who won omnium gold at the 2016 Olympics - came out on top after fantastic work from his team led by current leader Alaphilippe, who selflessly helped set the stage for the final sprint in the train.

Points jersey leader Peter Sagan missed out on the podium in fourth, while defending champion Geraint Thomas maintained his position in seventh, 45 seconds behind Alaphilippe.

PERFECT TEAM WORK

Viviani has five Giro d'Italia and three Vuelta a Espana stage wins to his name, but he has been made to wait for one in Le Tour.

However, thanks to what he hailed as "perfect team work", the 30-year-old was able to celebrate breaking his duck in the event.

"That means a lot," he said. "I can’t believe it. It was the big goal of the year. We missed our first chance to win a stage and take the yellow jersey but after yesterday with Julian it was the moment the team switched on.

"I just needed to do my job in the last few hundred metres. It is what I can do better if they launch me like that. I was focused on my lead out, it was perfect team work."

STAGE RESULT

1. Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 5:09:20 2. Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) " 3. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) " 4. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) " 5. Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo Visma) "

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 14:41:39 2. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) +0:20 3. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) +0:25

Points Classification

1. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 104 2. Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 81 3. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) 75

King of the Mountains

1. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) 7 2. Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert) 3 3. Greg van Avermaet (CCC) 2

WHAT'S NEXT?

Stage five brings with it the first true climbs of the Tour, with the 175.5km route through the Vosges area including tests such as the Cote des Trois-Epis and Cote des Cinq Chateaux.

More CYCLING News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 23:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue