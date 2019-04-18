English

Walsh, Crouser to resume shot put rivalry in Doha Diamond League

By
Tom Walsh
Tom Walsh has his task cut out in Doha Diamond League.

Bengaluru/Doha, April 18: New Zealand's reigning world indoor and outdoor shot put champion Tom Walsh will resume his famed rivalry with the USA's Olympic champion Ryan Crouser in the International Association of Athletics Federation's (IAAF) Diamond League season opener in Doha on May 3.

Walsh holds the world outdoor lead with 21.91M from the Australian Championships where he participated as a guest but the calibre of the field at the Khalifa International Stadium is such that a throw in excess of this mark could be needed to secure victory and maximum points next month.

"I expect a very tough competition in Doha. I think I will've to throw over 22 metres. I feel ready and I'm sure we will put on another great show for the crowd in Doha," said Walsh.

Walsh and Crouser, who threw 22.53M last year have competed against each other nine times in 2018 with the latter leading their head-to-head 5-4.

Ryan Crouser
Ryan Crouser threw 22.53M last year.

"This will be the first time that I'm competing in Doha and I'm excited to throw in the Khalifa International Stadium. My two indoor competitions went very well and I'm ready to put out some big throws outdoors," said Crouser, who threw 22.33M in his first competition of the season at the Millrose Games in New York.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 14:49 [IST]
