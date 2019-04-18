Walsh, Crouser to resume shot put rivalry in Doha Diamond League

Walsh holds the world outdoor lead with 21.91M from the Australian Championships where he participated as a guest but the calibre of the field at the Khalifa International Stadium is such that a throw in excess of this mark could be needed to secure victory and maximum points next month.

"I expect a very tough competition in Doha. I think I will've to throw over 22 metres. I feel ready and I'm sure we will put on another great show for the crowd in Doha," said Walsh.

💎3-May-2019🗓️Mark Your Calendar! The world’s top athletics stars return to Doha for the 2019 IAAF Diamond League opener which will be hosted by Khalifa International Stadium for the first time ever. The perfectvenue for celebrating the event’s 10th anniversary #DohaDL pic.twitter.com/NZ8MRoX1uA — Doha Diamond League (@dldoha) March 25, 2019

Walsh and Crouser, who threw 22.53M last year have competed against each other nine times in 2018 with the latter leading their head-to-head 5-4.

"This will be the first time that I'm competing in Doha and I'm excited to throw in the Khalifa International Stadium. My two indoor competitions went very well and I'm ready to put out some big throws outdoors," said Crouser, who threw 22.33M in his first competition of the season at the Millrose Games in New York.